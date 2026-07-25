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Drone threat in Russia's Yekaterinburg disrupts Wildberries operations and athletics championships - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Drone threat in Russia's Yekaterinburg disrupts Wildberries operations and athletics championships

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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Drone Attack Halts Wildberries Operations and Athletics in Yekaterinburg

Impact of Drone Threats on Russian Logistics and Athletics

Wildberries Logistics Hub Evacuation

YEKATERINBURG, Russia July 25 (Reuters) - A drone threat prompted leading Russian online retailer Wildberries to evacuate its logistics hub on Saturday in the city of Yekaterinburg, where the national athletics championships were also briefly suspended. 

Ukraine has struck Wildberries' warehouses in a string of attacks over the past week, broadening its long-range drone strategy to target a company central to Russia's consumer economy.

Temporary Halt and Resumption of Operations

Wildberries said it had temporarily halted operations at the Yekaterinburg facility for security reasons, but that the site had not been damaged. Around four hours later, it said operations had resumed. 

Drone Alerts and Regional Response

Earlier on Saturday, local authorities declared a drone alert over the wider Sverdlovsk region and said one attack had been repelled over Yekaterinburg, Russia's fourth-largest city. Falling drone debris set fire to a parking lot, Governor Denis Pasler wrote on the Telegram app.

"Economic and infrastructure facilities were not damaged," he said, cautioning residents to remain vigilant as the drone threat persisted.

Effect on Russian Athletics Championships

The alert also delayed the penultimate day of competition at the Russian Athletics Championships, which the city was hosting.

Athletes and spectators had to leave the open stadium and take shelter, according to a Reuters witness.

Firsthand Accounts from Athletes

"This has never happened to me at competitions, but in everyday life it has. Sometimes, even during training, we'll have drone alerts and sirens going off. So, it's a normal atmosphere, so to speak," said runner Anastasia Fedonina from the southwestern Volgograd region. 

Broader Context of Drone Attacks

Ukraine has stepped up long-range drone attacks on Russian infrastructure this year in a bid to undermine its war effort and pressure the Kremlin to make peace. It says it has targeted Wildberries on the grounds that it handles military supplies, which the Kremlin has denied.

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian logistics infrastructure, as well as its energy system and power grid.

Additional Warehouse Attacks

On Saturday, local authorities in Russia's southern Krasnodar region said open flames had been extinguished at a warehouse hit by drones on Wednesday. They did not name the facility, but a Wildberries warehouse in Krasnodar was attacked that day.

Economic Significance of Wildberries and Ozon

Together with smaller rivals, Wildberries and top competitor Ozon sell goods and services worth the equivalent of 8.5% of Russia's gross domestic product and employ 4 million people, or more than 5% of the country's workforce.

(Reporting by Reuters, writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • A drone alert in Yekaterinburg prompted proactive evacuation at the Wildberries logistics facility; the facility itself remained intact and resumed operations after approximately four hours.
  • The national Russian Athletics Championships, held in Yekaterinburg, were suspended temporarily as athletes and spectators were evacuated; organizers emphasized participant safety and resumed competition when the threat passed.
  • This incident comes amid a broader Ukrainian long‑range drone campaign targeting Wildberries’ logistics network—attacks in regions like Krasnodar, Nevinnomyssk, Elektrostal, Kotovsk, St. Petersburg and Simferopol have damaged roughly 8‑10% of its warehouse capacity, underscoring growing economic and security pressures on a key player in Russia’s consumer economy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Wildberries' Yekaterinburg hub evacuated?
A drone threat prompted Wildberries to evacuate its logistics hub in Yekaterinburg for security reasons.
Were there any damages to Wildberries' facility in Yekaterinburg?
No, Wildberries reported that its Yekaterinburg facility was not damaged during the drone alert.
How did the drone threat affect the Russian Athletics Championships?
The drone threat caused a temporary suspension of the championships, with athletes and spectators taking shelter.
What is the significance of Wildberries in Russia's consumer economy?
Wildberries, along with Ozon, handles goods and services equivalent to 8.5% of Russia's GDP and employs over 4 million people.
What is Ukraine's stated reason for targeting Wildberries?
Ukraine claims it targets Wildberries due to its alleged handling of military supplies, which the Kremlin denies.

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