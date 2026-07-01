Ukraine’s Zelenskiy Visits Ireland as Dublin Begins EU Council Presidency
Main Developments of the Visit
Arrival of President Zelenskiy in Ireland
KYIV, July 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Ireland on Wednesday as Dublin takes over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.
Expectations for Ireland’s EU Presidency
"We hope that during Ireland’s presidency ... we will be able to achieve tangible progress on the path to membership and open all negotiating clusters," Zelenskiy said on X.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)