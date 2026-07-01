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Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Ireland as Dublin takes over Council of EU presidency - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Ireland as Dublin takes over Council of EU presidency

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics European Union

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy Visits Ireland as Dublin Begins EU Council Presidency

Main Developments of the Visit

Arrival of President Zelenskiy in Ireland

KYIV, July 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Ireland on Wednesday as Dublin takes over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Expectations for Ireland’s EU Presidency

"We hope that during Ireland’s presidency ... we will be able to achieve tangible progress on the path to membership and open all negotiating clusters," Zelenskiy said on X.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Ireland begins its sixth‑month EU Council presidency (July–December 2026), aiming to act as an “honest broker” and prioritize EU enlargement, notably Ukraine’s accession (ireland.ie).
  • Ukraine officially launched EU accession talks in mid‑June 2026, opening the first ‘fundamentals’ cluster of negotiation chapters, marking historic progress (apnews.com).
  • Zelenskiy expressed hope that under Ireland’s presidency, tangible advancement across all negotiating clusters could be achieved, amid renewed momentum following Hungary’s political shift and EU support (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did President Zelenskiy visit Ireland?
President Zelenskiy visited Ireland as Dublin took over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.
What is Ukraine hoping to achieve during Ireland’s EU presidency?
Ukraine hopes to achieve tangible progress toward EU membership and open all negotiating clusters during Ireland’s presidency.
What role does Ireland play in the European Union as of July 1?
Ireland has taken over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.
Who reported and edited this news article?
The article was reported by Yuliia Dysa and edited by Andrew Heavens.

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