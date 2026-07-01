GBAF Logo
Once in a 1,000-year chance to see Bayeux Tapestry in England makes for sell-out show - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Once in a 1,000-year chance to see Bayeux Tapestry in England makes for sell-out show

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Headline Culture Events

Bayeux Tapestry Returns to England After 1,000 Years: British Museum Show Sells Out

Historic Exhibition Draws Massive Interest

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - The British Museum expects "huge demand" for its exhibition of the Bayeux Tapestry, its director said on Wednesday, as tickets went on sale to see the 11th-century artwork that is returning to England from France for the first time in nearly 1,000 years.

People across Britain are seizing the chance to see the tapestry depicting the 1066 Norman conquest of England on home turf, Nicholas Cullinan told BBC Radio.

Public Anticipation and Ticket Sales

"It will be with us fairly soon, so it's very exciting," he said, as tens of thousands of people joined a virtual queue to buy tickets online.

Origins and History of the Bayeux Tapestry

While the precise origins of the 70-metre-long Bayeux Tapestry are obscure, it is believed to have been the work of English embroiderers, but has been in France for the last 950 years. 

Transport and Security Arrangements

The details of how the now fragile wool and linen tapestry will be transported to the British Museum in central London from its home at Bayeux in northwestern France are being kept secret, but Cullinan said it would travel via the Channel tunnel. 

Diplomatic Significance of the Loan

France confirmed that the museum could borrow the tapestry last July during President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Britain as the guest of King Charles. The loan of such a cultural treasure is seen as a sign of closer ties between the countries after the discord caused by the 2016 Brexit vote.

The Tapestry's Story and Display

Depiction of the Norman Conquest

The tapestry is the product of an earlier period of Anglo-French discord, woven in the years after William the Conqueror, backed by a Norman-French army, took the English throne. 

Key Scenes and Historical Details

The stitching's detailed depiction of the build-up to William's invasion at Hastings, and the brutal clash that followed against the army of Anglo-Saxon ruler King Harold, includes the scene of an arrow hitting Harold in the eye.

Exhibition Features at the British Museum

A special glass container, which the British Museum believes is the world's longest showcase, has been made to display and protect the tapestry, and visitors will be able to view its entire length from above and also look at it up close, Cullinan said.  

Usually on display at the Bayeux Museum in Normandy, the tapestry will be on display at the British Museum from September until July 2027.

Cultural Exchange Between Britain and France

In return, French museums will host some British treasures, including the Sutton Hoo collection of helmets, shields and other metal artwork dating back to the seventh century in Anglo-Saxon England.

(Reporting by Sarah YoungEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • This is the first time the Bayeux Tapestry will be exhibited in the UK since it was created nearly 1,000 years ago, drawing immense public interest and expected to be one of the Museum’s most attended exhibitions (smithsonianmag.com).
  • Tickets go on sale July 1, 2026 in three phases covering visits from September–December 2026, January–March 2027, and April–July 2027; British Museum members receive priority booking (museumsassociation.org).
  • Transport of the extremely fragile 70 m tapestry involves a highly secretive, custom-engineered, vibration-controlled crate, backed by dry‑run testing and insured up to approximately £800 million (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Bayeux Tapestry be on display at the British Museum?
The Bayeux Tapestry will be on display at the British Museum from September until July 2027.
Why is the Bayeux Tapestry significant?
The tapestry depicts the 1066 Norman conquest of England and is of great historical and cultural importance.
How are tickets for the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition being sold?
Tickets have gone on sale online, with tens of thousands of people joining a virtual queue.
How will the Bayeux Tapestry be protected during the exhibition?
A special glass container, believed to be the world's longest showcase, has been made to display and protect the tapestry.
Why is the Bayeux Tapestry being loaned to the British Museum now?
France confirmed the loan during President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Britain, seen as a sign of closer ties after Brexit.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Father and son rescued after four days buried under rubble of Venezuela's earthquakes

Father and son rescued after four days buried under rubble of Venezuela's earthquakes

Image for Tennis-Wimbledon debuts ‘Centre Court Cooler' cocktail as prices edge higher

Tennis-Wimbledon debuts ‘Centre Court Cooler' cocktail as prices edge higher

Image for Vespa riders take to roads in Rome to mark 80th birthday

Vespa riders take to roads in Rome to mark 80th birthday

Image for Paris police ask organisers to cancel Pride march amid heatwave or face ban

Paris police ask organisers to cancel Pride march amid heatwave or face ban

Image for Moscow library says it has placed 18,000 'Russophobic' books from Ukraine in special archive

Moscow library says it has placed 18,000 'Russophobic' books from Ukraine in special archive

Image for Northern Ireland's Donaldson asks for knighthood to be renounced following conviction

Northern Ireland's Donaldson asks for knighthood to be renounced following conviction

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for French government seen facing no-confidence vote over heatwave handling
French government seen facing no-confidence vote over heatwave handling
Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Ireland as Dublin takes over Council of EU presidency
Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Ireland as Dublin takes over Council of EU presidency
Image for Several people killed in fire at Antwerp apartment block, say Belgian police
Several people killed in fire at Antwerp apartment block, say Belgian police
Image for France sets presidential election dates
France sets presidential election dates
Image for US and Iran enter technical talks to secure peace deal, restart shipping
US and Iran enter technical talks to secure peace deal, restart shipping
Image for German prosecutors arrest man accused of ordering killings during Rwanda genocide
German prosecutors arrest man accused of ordering killings during Rwanda genocide
Image for Spain attributes over 1,000 excess deaths to heat in second-hottestJune ever
Spain attributes over 1,000 excess deaths to heat in second-hottestJune ever
Image for Poland warns Russia seeks to exploit Ukraine tensions with sabotage operations
Poland warns Russia seeks to exploit Ukraine tensions with sabotage operations
Image for Powerful storm hits Romania, one person killed
Powerful storm hits Romania, one person killed
Image for Two dead after wildfire guts house in northern Greece
Two dead after wildfire guts house in northern Greece
Image for Ukraine seeks €6.6 billion from EU's peace fund for military aid
Ukraine seeks €6.6 billion from EU's peace fund for military aid
Image for Russia attacks retail fuel stations in Ukraine, killing one, official says
Russia attacks retail fuel stations in Ukraine, killing one, official says
View All Headlines Posts