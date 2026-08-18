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Finance

Russia downs 180 drones in Moscow region overnight, mayor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Russia Intercepts 180 Drones Over Moscow Region in Major Overnight Attack

Major Drone Attack Targets Moscow Region

Details of the Overnight Attack

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia downed 180 drones in the Moscow region overnight, the capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on the Telegram messaging app early on Tuesday, in one of the biggest Ukrainian air attacks on the Russian capital. 

Impact on Local Infrastructure

Warehouse and Facility Damage

Drones hit a warehouse of Russian e-commerce company Wildberries and other facilities near Moscow, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said separately, adding that at least three people, including a 10-year-old girl, were injured in the region.

Wildberries' Response

Wildberries, a frequent target of Kyiv's attacks following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, said in a statement that the warehouse experienced minor damage after drone debris hit one of its walls.

Flight Restrictions and Broader Security Measures

Drone Numbers and Airport Closures

Extent of the Attack

Overall, 620 drones were heading for the region surrounding the Russian capital between Monday evening and 5 a.m. (0200 GMT), according to Sobyanin, and Moscow was temporarily restricting flights at its airports.      

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Moscow region’s air defences neutralised 180 drones in a major Ukrainian strike on Aug 18 2026, according to Mayor Sobyanin (Reuters)
  • Wildberries’ warehouse in the Moscow region was hit by drone debris, causing minor damage and injuring at least three people, including a child (Governor Vorobyov; Reuters)
  • This attack forms part of Ukraine’s intensified long‑range drone campaign targeting logistics hubs tied to military supply lines, particularly Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer (multiple sources)

Frequently Asked Questions

How many drones were downed by Russia in the Moscow region overnight?
According to Moscow's mayor, Russia downed 180 drones in the Moscow region overnight.
Which facilities were affected by the drone attacks near Moscow?
A warehouse of Russian e-commerce company Wildberries and other facilities near Moscow were hit by drones.
Were there any casualties reported in the Moscow region drone attack?
At least three people, including a 10-year-old girl, were injured in the Moscow region.
What action did Moscow take in response to the drone attacks?
Moscow temporarily restricted flights at its airports as a response to the drone attack.
How many drones in total were heading for the Moscow region during the incident?
Moscow’s mayor stated that around 620 drones were heading for the region between Monday evening and 5 a.m.

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