Russia Intercepts 180 Drones Over Moscow Region in Major Overnight Attack

Major Drone Attack Targets Moscow Region

Details of the Overnight Attack

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia downed 180 drones in the Moscow region overnight, the capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on the Telegram messaging app early on Tuesday, in one of the biggest Ukrainian air attacks on the Russian capital.

Impact on Local Infrastructure

Warehouse and Facility Damage

Drones hit a warehouse of Russian e-commerce company Wildberries and other facilities near Moscow, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said separately, adding that at least three people, including a 10-year-old girl, were injured in the region.

Wildberries' Response

Wildberries, a frequent target of Kyiv's attacks following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, said in a statement that the warehouse experienced minor damage after drone debris hit one of its walls.

Flight Restrictions and Broader Security Measures

Drone Numbers and Airport Closures

Extent of the Attack

Overall, 620 drones were heading for the region surrounding the Russian capital between Monday evening and 5 a.m. (0200 GMT), according to Sobyanin, and Moscow was temporarily restricting flights at its airports.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Stephen Coates)