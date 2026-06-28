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Ukraine hits two Russian oil refineries overnight

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 28, 2026

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Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Refineries, Impacting Fuel Supply Amid War

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Disrupt Russian Oil Infrastructure

Overview of Recent Strikes

KYIV, June 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine hit two Russian oil refineries in the regions of Krasnodar and Yaroslavl overnight, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, as Kyiv ramps up pressure on Russia's fuel supply with its drone fleet.

Consequences of Attacks on Russian Fuel Supply

Kyiv's increasingly frequent drone attacks have caused acute fuel shortages in parts of Russia, one of the world's biggest oil producers, with queues and rationing seen at petrol stations.

Zelenskiy's Statement on Military Strategy

"We continue our operations that weaken Russia's ability to wage this war," Zelenskiy wrote on social media, adding that the refineries were about 300 km and 700 km (190 miles and 430 miles) from Ukrainian territory.

Details of the Krasnodar Region Attack

Impact on Slavyansk-na-Kubani Refinery

In a statement on Telegram on Sunday, Krasnodar region governor Veniamin Kondratiev said that a fire had broken out at the refinery in Slavyansk-na-Kubani, with one person killed and another injured in a nearby village.

Eyewitness Accounts and Plant Information

Unverified footage on social media showed a large fire at the refinery.

Slavyansk refinery is a private plant with a capacity of about 100,000 barrels per day. It supplies fuel for domestic use and export.

Yaroslavl Region Drone Attack

Regional Response and Security Measures

In Yaroslavl region, east of Moscow, the governor said the region had come under drone attack and that temporary limits had been placed on movement on some road routes to the Russian capital.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Max Hunder and Reuters in Moscow; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The Slavyansk‑na‑Kubani refinery in Krasnodar (approx. 300 km from Ukraine) was hit by drone strike, causing a fire, one fatality and one injury; the plant processes around 100,000 barrels per day. (anews.com.tr)
  • Authorities in Yaroslavl (approx. 700 km from Ukraine) confirmed a drone attack there, prompting temporary movement restrictions on certain roads toward Moscow. (anews.com.tr)
  • Ukraine’s growing drone campaign has disrupted a substantial portion of Russia’s refining capacity — estimates suggest shutdowns ranging from 17% to 40% of output, worsening fuel shortages and rationing across multiple regions, including Crimea. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Russian oil refineries were hit by Ukraine?
Refineries in Krasnodar and Yaroslavl regions were struck by Ukrainian drones.
What impact did the attacks have on Russia's fuel supply?
The attacks led to acute fuel shortages, with petrol station queues and rationing in some regions.
How far are the targeted refineries from Ukrainian territory?
The refineries were about 300 km and 700 km from Ukrainian territory.
Were there casualties reported due to the refinery attacks?
Yes, one person was killed and another injured in a nearby village in Krasnodar region.
What restrictions were imposed in Yaroslavl after the attack?
Temporary limits on movement were placed on some road routes to the Russian capital.

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