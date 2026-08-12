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Ukraine halts strikes on tankers using Russian port at US request, FT says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine halts strikes on tankers using Russian port at US request, FT says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Oil Ukraine Russia

Ukraine Suspends Drone Strikes on Russian Port Tankers Following US Request

Ukraine's Drone Strike Pause and International Reactions

Background of the Drone Strikes

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine has paused drone strikes on oil tankers using Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk after a request from U.S. Vice President JD Vance, the Financial Times said on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian officials.

US Concerns and Diplomatic Intervention

Impact on Oil Markets and US Firms

The paper said last month's request followed U.S. alarm that Ukraine was destabilising oil markets and harming U.S. firms by targeting tankers carrying crude piped from Kazakhstan to a Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal at the port.

Ukraine's Agreement and Conditions

Ukraine agreed not to target CPC infrastructure or non-Russian vessels as long as the latter were not under Ukrainian sanctions and were not carrying Russian oil or cargo, the newspaper added.

Official Responses

The White House, State Department and Vance's office did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside business hours. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Recent Developments in the Black Sea Region

Ukrainian Military Strategy

Ukrainian forces recently stepped up strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and other sites in an effort Kyiv says aims at depriving Russia of resources to fund its military.

Consequences for Oil Exports

Impact on CPC Oil Loadings

Black Sea drone attacks took out as much as a fifth of CPC oil loadings in July, four sources familiar with the data said, as the Russia-Ukraine war spilled over to hit sales by Kazakhstan and western oil majors.

Effects on Kazakhstan and Western Oil Companies

Kazakhstan, which relies on the CPC route for crude exports, suffered a drop of 14% in oil production in July versus June, the sources said. Chevron and Exxon Mobil are among the major Western oil companies operating there.

US Administration's Warning

A U.S. official confirmed to the paper that the administration had warned Ukraine to stop attacking non-Russian vessels in the Black Sea.

(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine agreed—at the request of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance—to halt drone attacks on oil tankers using Russia’s Novorossiysk port, offering conditions that CPC infrastructure and non‑Russian vessels (not sanctioned, not carrying Russian cargo) would not be targeted (reddit.com)
  • Drone strikes by Ukraine had forced suspension of loadings at the CPC Black Sea terminal in July, knocking out around 2 % of global oil supply and causing Kazakhstan’s output to more than halve temporarily—from about 2.16 million barrels per day in June to roughly 1 million bpd by late July (meduza.io)
  • The CPC route is a vital export artery—transporting over 80 % of Kazakhstan’s oil and more than 1 % of global crude. The U.S. warning to Ukraine reflected concern that attacks were harming U.S.‑linked firms like Chevron and broader oil market stability (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ukraine halt drone strikes on oil tankers at Novorossiysk?
Ukraine paused the strikes following a U.S. request over concerns about oil market stability and potential harm to Western commercial interests.
Which U.S. official requested Ukraine to stop attacking the tankers?
U.S. Vice President JD Vance made the request to Ukraine, according to the Financial Times.
What agreement was reached regarding the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC)?
Ukraine agreed not to target CPC infrastructure or non-Russian vessels unless they were under Ukrainian sanctions or carrying Russian oil or cargo.
How did the strikes affect Kazakhstan's oil production?
Kazakhstan experienced a 14% drop in oil production in July due to disruption of the CPC route from the drone attacks.
Which Western oil companies are affected by the Black Sea disruptions?
Major Western oil companies including Chevron and Exxon Mobil are impacted by the drone attacks and oil export disruptions.

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