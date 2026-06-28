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Heatwave watch: smart tech helps keep Rome's elderly safe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Heatwave watch: smart tech helps keep Rome's elderly safe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 28, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 28, 2026

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Smart Tech Protects Rome’s Elderly: Wearables, Health Monitoring & Support

How Wearable Technology is Transforming Elderly Care in Rome

By Alvise Armellini and Veronica Altimari

Loneliness and the Need for Support

ROME, June 28 (Reuters) - Dina Gazzella, an 85-year-old Roman widow, no longer has any company at home since losing her husband in 2023, and her cat a year later.

But thanks to smart technology, she is not alone.

Remote Monitoring and Emergency Assistance

A team of social workers is keeping tabs on her remotely, through an electronic bracelet that monitors her heart rate, sleep patterns and allows her to call for help in an emergency.

The device is part of a €400-million ($456 million) support scheme for the elderly, introduced last year by Rome's municipality with EU post-COVID funding, currently covering around 700 people.

Health Prevention During Extreme Weather

Local authorities are hailing the device as a key health prevention tool, especially in the midst of the ongoing deadly heatwave in Europe, which has seen Rome temperatures climb to the upper 30s degrees.

"The bracelet is crucial for elderly people in this hot period, especially because their blood pressure drops, their heart rate is slightly lower than normal, they really suffer," clinical psychologist Piera Pomente said.

How the Bracelet Works

The black plastic bracelet, worn like a watch, includes motion sensors that can detect accidental falls while constantly tracking Gazzella's movements - in and outside her house in the eastern outskirts of the Italian capital.

"If I feel unwell, this is a lifesaver," Gazzella told Reuters.

Peace of Mind and Daily Life Improvements

Emotional and Social Benefits

PEACE OF MIND

The octogenarian looked sprightly as she pottered around her flat, showing pictures of her grandchildren, preparing espresso coffee and raving about her previous day's visit to a World War Two bunker with a local community group.

She said the bracelet gave her peace of mind.

"They convinced me (to get it) because they told me it was necessary, because I'm alone in the house and if something happens, if I fall, no one will pick me up; instead this one beeps, and someone will come."

Support Desk and Privacy Concerns

Psychologist Pomente coordinates a support desk for the bracelet scheme at the local pharmacy, where she and her team process applications to join and monitor subscribers' data through a computer screen.

The bracelet is free, but some have reservations due to privacy concerns. Out of 70 people who initially joined at the pharmacy, only about 45 have stayed on, Pomente said, adding that she hoped to win them back.

"It's not like we spy inside their homes with cameras", she said.

Operational Hours and Emergency Response

Her team operates from Monday to Friday from 8.30 a.m. to 7 p.m., while on weekends and at nighttime notifications from the bracelets are sent to relatives, via a mobile app.

Over the past year, Pomente experienced two emergencies - a man who fell on the street and another one who slipped off his wheelchair at home - and both were resolved by alerting relatives who came to the rescue.

Daily Check-ins and Social Calls

On regular days, it is more about chit-chatting.

As part of the service offered by the municipality, social workers call daily to check that people have taken their medicines, to ask them if they are coping with the heat, or just offer them a friendly ear if they feel bored or lonely.

"It's about helping them share their day, their emotions, and the excessive heat," Pomente said.

($1 = 0.8770 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini and Veronica Altimari; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Smart bracelets monitor vitals, sleep, falls and allow emergency calls, offering real‑time protection for isolated seniors amid extreme heatwaves in Rome (reutersconnect.com).
  • The €400 million EU‑funded municipal programme launched in 2025 supports about 700 elderly beneficiaries, combining wearable tech with social worker outreach for health and emotional support (reutersconnect.com).
  • Similar EU initiatives emphasize wearables and telemonitoring to enable independent living and active ageing across Europe, backed by programmes like Recovery and Resilience Facility and Digital Health funding (health.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the smart bracelet help elderly residents in Rome?
The bracelet monitors heart rate, sleep, motion, and enables emergency calls, improving safety during heatwaves.
Who operates the monitoring and support for the smart bracelet program?
A team of social workers and psychologists, coordinated through local pharmacies, tracks data and provides assistance.
What is the coverage and cost for the elderly support scheme?
The scheme covers about 700 people in Rome and is funded by a €400-million EU-supported grant, with the bracelet provided free of charge.
What are some challenges faced by the smart tech initiative?
Privacy concerns led some elderly participants to leave the program, though efforts continue to reassure and retain them.
How are emergencies handled in the program?
If a fall or medical issue is detected, notifications are sent to social workers or relatives, who can respond quickly.

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