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Paramount says CNN sale 'on the table' to resolve California suit over Warner Bros deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Paramount says CNN sale 'on the table' to resolve California suit over Warner Bros deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Paramount Eyes CNN Sale Amid California Suit Over Warner Bros Deal

Paramount's Strategic Moves and Legal Challenges

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Paramount Skydance is keeping all options, including a possible sale of CNN, "on the table" to resolve California's antitrust suit challenging its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, the company's chief legal officer said.

Speaking at Politico's California Agenda conference on Tuesday, Makan Delrahim also became the first Paramount executive to publicly acknowledge the Los Angeles-based company may leave California, after recent media reports cited unnamed sources about a potential relocation.

Key Developments and Statements

Here are some more details:

Potential Relocation and Shareholder Considerations

• Asked whether Paramount might quit the state, Delrahim said there is "a point at which where you have a duty, a fiduciary duty to your shareholders, and those are the factors you consider."

Political Reactions and Industry Impact

• Referring to California's likely next governor, former U.S. health secretary Xavier Becerra, he said, "If I was governor, I wouldn't want to lose Hollywood from the state. I wouldn't want to lose a major company like Paramount to another state."

Regulatory Approvals and Remaining Obstacles

UK Approval and Guarantees

• The exchange came days after Britain cleared the takeover, extracting five-year guarantees on programming and editorial independence for Channel 5 news from CNN International and CBS News.

California Litigation as Final Hurdle

• That UK approval left the California-led litigation as the deal's last major regulatory obstacle, following clearances from U.S. federal regulators, China and other jurisdictions.

Arguments from California and Other States

• California Attorney General Rob Bonta and 11 other state attorneys general are seeking to block the merger, arguing it would create a "media behemoth" able to raise prices and reduce competition in film and television markets.

• The states have dismissed Paramount's pledge to release 30 films a year as unenforceable and said the company would still be in a position to raise prices and decrease quality after the merger even if it stuck to that promise.

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • Paramount’s Chief Legal Officer Makan Delrahim confirmed at a Politico event on August 11 that selling CNN is among the options to settle the California antitrust suit (axios.com).
  • Delrahim implied that Paramount may leave California if legal risks burden its fiduciary duty to shareholders (axios.com).
  • California Attorney General Rob Bonta is leading a coalition of 12 states suing to block the deal, arguing it would harm competition by concentrating control over film distribution and cable networks like CNN (oag.ca.gov).
  • The deal has already cleared UK and federal scrutiny, leaving only the California litigation as the last major obstacle (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Paramount considering selling CNN?
Paramount is keeping the sale of CNN on the table as a potential solution to resolve California's antitrust lawsuit against its merger with Warner Bros Discovery.
What is the value of Paramount's acquisition deal with Warner Bros Discovery?
The proposed acquisition deal between Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery is valued at $110 billion.
Which regulatory bodies have cleared the Paramount-Warner Bros deal?
The deal has been cleared by UK regulators, U.S. federal regulators, China, and other jurisdictions, leaving the California-led lawsuit as the last major regulatory hurdle.
Is Paramount considering relocating out of California?
Yes, Paramount's chief legal officer stated that relocating the company's headquarters out of California is a possibility being considered.
What are the main concerns of California and other states regarding the merger?
California and 11 other states argue that the merger would create a media giant capable of raising prices and reducing competition in film and television markets.

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