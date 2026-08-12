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UK, Italy among states considered to verify Hezbollah disarmament, sources say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK, Italy among states considered to verify Hezbollah disarmament, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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UK, Italy Considered to Verify Hezbollah Disarmament in New Israel-Lebanon Deal

International Involvement in Hezbollah Disarmament Verification

By Alexander Cornwell and Maya Gebeily

Potential Contributors and Mechanism Overview

TEL AVIV/BEIRUT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Israel and Lebanon have agreed on Britain, Italy, Switzerland and Indonesia as potential contributors to a proposed mechanism that could see foreign troops deployed to Lebanon to verify Hezbollah's disarmament, people familiar with the matter said.

The shortlist emerged from U.S.-mediated talks in Rome last week, the latest round of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon on implementing a June agreement that ties Israel's phased withdrawal from Lebanon to the disarmament of Hezbollah.

Roles of the Shortlisted Countries

The countries could help define the mechanism's scope, provide personnel to oversee its implementation or contribute troops to observe or take part in inspections verifying disarmament, three sources said.

A Lebanese official told Reuters on Friday that Israel and Lebanon had agreed on a list of potential countries that could send troops to verify disarmament, but declined to identify them, saying the U.S. would decide which of them would take part.

Background and Current Negotiations

Israel and Lebanon in late June agreed to a U.S.-mediated framework as part of Washington's efforts to end the latest round of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, triggered in March when the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group attacked Israel following U.S. and Israeli war against Iran.

Progress and Official Responses

A source with direct knowledge of the matter said discussions surrounding the shortlisted countries were in the early stages but said that they were "cautiously optimistic" the effort would proceed.

The Israeli prime minister's office, the Lebanese presidency and the British, Italian, and Indonesian foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Switzerland's foreign ministry had no immediate comment.

Challenges in the Disarmament Process

Israel's Security Zone and Inspection Demands

ISRAEL SEEKING SEARCHES OF PRIVATE HOMES

Israel's military occupies what it describes as a security zone extending 10 kilometres into southern Lebanon and has said it will not withdraw unilaterally until Hezbollah is disarmed.

Inspections of Villages and Private Properties

Two sources said that under the proposed mechanism, villages in southern Lebanon would be inspected and verified as being free of weapons. Israel wants those inspections to include private homes, they said.

Lebanon's army has resisted pressure over the last year to search private properties, fearing such searches could spark tensions in the south and with Hezbollah more broadly. Security officials have told Reuters the army would need warrants for each house.

A foreign security official said the question of private properties would need addressing, including how and by whom they would be searched. The official said the extent of foreign troops' freedom of movement would also need to be clearly established.

Mandate and Oversight of Foreign Troops

A mandate for the presence of foreign troops in Lebanon would have to be agreed, the sources said, with the most likely scenario being that they would be formally invited by the Lebanese government under a framework endorsed by Israel.

The U.S. and Israel were unlikely to accept U.N. involvement, the sources said, while European nations may oppose oversight by U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called Board of Peace.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Maya Gebeily; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S.-brokered trilateral framework ties Israel’s withdrawal to verified disarmament of Hezbollah, overseen through pilot zones and a Military Coordination Group (aljazeera.com).
  • Britain, Italy, Switzerland and Indonesia have been shortlisted to help define, staff or observe the verification mechanism, though final selection remains pending U.S. decisions (reddit.com).
  • The mechanism may involve searches—including of private homes—in southern Lebanese villages, a sensitive issue resisted by Lebanon’s army due to possible escalation (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries are being considered to verify Hezbollah's disarmament?
Britain, Italy, Switzerland, and Indonesia are being considered as potential contributors to verify Hezbollah's disarmament according to sources familiar with the talks.
What is the purpose of foreign troops in Lebanon under this proposed mechanism?
Foreign troops could help define the verification mechanism's scope, oversee its implementation, and conduct inspections to verify whether Hezbollah has been disarmed.
Why does Israel seek inspections of private homes in southern Lebanon?
Israel wants inspections, including private homes, to ensure villages in southern Lebanon are free of weapons, but Lebanon's army is cautious due to potential tensions.
Who will decide which countries send troops to Lebanon for the verification process?
While Israel and Lebanon have agreed on a shortlist, the United States is expected to decide which countries will participate in the verification process.
Why is U.N. involvement in the disarmament verification unlikely?
Sources said the U.S. and Israel are unlikely to accept U.N. involvement, and European nations may be opposed to oversight by the U.S. President's Board of Peace.

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