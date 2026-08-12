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Switzerland launches consultation on stricter bonus rules for banks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Switzerland launches consultation on stricter bonus rules for banks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Finance Banking Regulation Switzerland Markets

Switzerland Opens Consultation on Stricter Bank Bonus Rules After Credit Suisse Collapse

Swiss Government Proposes Tougher Banking Regulations to Enhance Financial Stability

Background and Motivation for Regulatory Changes

ZURICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Switzerland launched a public consultation on Wednesday on tougher banking regulations that would include stricter rules on bonuses at UBS in a bid to boost financial stability following the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse.

Under the draft proposals, banks would be required to structure bonus schemes to reward long-term, sustainable performance and discourage excessive risk-taking, the government said, with stricter rules for systemically important lenders such as UBS, Switzerland's only remaining global bank following its takeover of Credit Suisse.

"The rules are designed to promote the positive development of an institution over the long term, and to counteract unfavourable risk behaviour," the government said.

Response to Credit Suisse Collapse

The government sketched out the rules last year, as part of Switzerland's overhaul of its "too-big-to-fail" measures launched in response to the demise of Credit Suisse, which dealt a heavy blow to Swiss banking.

Lawmakers are already debating related proposals aimed at rendering the banking system more robust by making UBS hold more capital.

Key Provisions of the Proposed Bonus Rules

Deferral and Clawback Mechanisms

Under the bonus proposals, a significant portion of variable compensation must be deferred for top executives and high earners for several years, the government said, noting that internationally, this typically meant four to five years.

If misconduct or losses emerge during the deferral period, banks will be required to reduce or cancel outstanding bonuses. Paid-out bonuses could also be clawed back in cases of proven wrongdoing.

Responsibility and Oversight Enhancements

Under the proposals set out on Wednesday, banks with at least 250 employees would have to clearly assign responsibility for key decisions to senior managers.

Market regulator FINMA would also gain powers to intervene earlier when risks emerge, impose fines on institutions and levy penalties for delays in implementing supervisory orders.

Additional Measures to Strengthen the Banking Sector

Stabilisation and Resolution Planning

The plans also bolster requirements for systemically important banks' stabilisation and resolution planning.

Simplified Collateral Transfer to Central Bank

They also envisage simplifying the transfer of collateral to the Swiss National Bank, with the purpose of supporting banks' ability to obtain central bank liquidity in a crisis.

Consultation Timeline

The consultation runs until November 19, 2026.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Bonus structures to be tied to long‑term performance and include multi‑year deferral and clawback provisions for misconduct or losses (efd.admin.ch)
  • Introduction of a senior managers regime requiring clear assignment of responsibility, with enhanced FINMA powers to intervene, fine institutions, and enforce supervisory orders (admin.ch)
  • Part of broader “too‑big‑to‑fail” overhaul including capitalisation of foreign subsidiaries, strengthened resolution planning, and liquidity measures; consultation on capital rules runs concurrently and parliament debate to start summer 2026 (admin.ch)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of Switzerland's new bonus rules for banks?
The proposed rules aim to promote long-term, sustainable performance and discourage excessive risk-taking, enhancing the overall stability of the Swiss banking sector.
Which banks will be most affected by Switzerland's proposed bonus regulations?
Systemically important lenders such as UBS, Switzerland’s only remaining global bank after the Credit Suisse takeover, will face the strictest regulations.
How will the new bonus rules impact top executives and high earners?
A significant portion of variable compensation for top executives and high earners must be deferred for several years and may be reduced or canceled in case of misconduct or losses.
What new powers will market regulator FINMA receive under the proposals?
FINMA would gain authority to intervene earlier, impose fines, and levy penalties on banks for delays in implementing supervisory orders.
When will the consultation on Switzerland's proposed banking regulations end?
The public consultation will run until November 19, 2026.

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