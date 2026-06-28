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BIS says debt, AI boom and fragilities raise global risks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BIS says debt, AI boom and fragilities raise global risks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 28, 2026

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BIS: Debt, AI Surge and Fragile Markets Heighten Global Financial Risks

Global Financial Risks and Policy Recommendations

By Marc Jones

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Global pressures from rising public debt to financial fragilities and the sustainability of the AI boom are increasing risks, underscoring the need for disciplined policymaking, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

The central bank umbrella group's Annual Economic Report published on Sunday warned of a complex mix of vulnerabilities, including strained fiscal positions, lingering supply shocks and the risk of a renewed bout of stubbornly high inflation.

While economic activity has remained resilient in recent months, policymakers must act decisively, the BIS said, to preserve stability.

Policy Coordination and Economic Stability

"Policy actions must reinforce each other to avoid a pull and push on the global economy. Ultimately, success depends on sound fiscal and financial foundations," BIS General Manager Pablo Hernandez de Cos said.

Key Pressure Points Identified by BIS

The report highlighted four key pressure points. Inflation has picked up again, with the BIS cautioning that more frequent supply disruptions could cause higher inflation expectations to become entrenched among households and businesses.

Inflation and Supply Disruptions

"The readiness to act if the central banks observe that there is the anchoring of inflation expectations is the main message that we want to set," de Cos told reporters.

He said the recent ceasefire between the United States and Iran in the Middle East and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz was "good news" that meant extreme scenarios would be avoided, although it was likely to take time for the oil market to "normalise".

AI Investment Surge and Uncertainty

URGENT MESSAGE

The BIS also flagged uncertainty over the durability of the current surge in investment tied to artificial intelligence.

While AI has boosted confidence and supported growth through expectations of productivity gains, the bank warned it was raising fears about jobs and that supply bottlenecks and intense competition could lead to the kind of overinvestment seen in previous boom-and-bust cycles.

Central Bank Challenges with AI

For central banks, it was posing fundamental questions about how the economy is likely to function, although de Cos said that for now it would be "unwise" to be prescriptive about how they should react.

Financial Market Vulnerabilities

Financial vulnerabilities remain another area of concern.

Elevated asset valuations and signs of investor complacency have left core bond markets more fragile, while the financing of the AI boom also looks increasingly reliant on debt and complex funding structures across the supply chain.

At the same time, record-high public debt and sovereign debt markets increasingly dominated by large, highly leveraged hedge funds had created "a new sovereign-financial stability nexus," which poses growing risks.

Sovereign Debt and Financial Stability Nexus

"The new fiscal-financial stability nexus may mean more frequent and sharper drops in sovereign bond values," said Frank Smets, acting head of the BIS monetary and economic department, adding such swings could rapidly tighten financial conditions.

De Cos said the BIS' message was one of "urgency" in terms of the need to bring down debt levels in key economies, "because the fact is that today debt is high, and this is financed through non-bank financial intermediaries."

Policy Recommendations and Urgency

The BIS urged policymakers to prioritise price stability, ensure fiscal sustainability, coordinate and strengthen oversight beyond the banking sector and pursue structural reforms.

"Policymakers must act now. Delay will only make the necessary adjustments more costly," de Cos said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Key Takeaways

  • Global debt—public, corporate, and household—has soared, increasing refinancing risks and straining fiscal sustainability amid elevated interest costs and the rise of non‑bank financial intermediaries. (weforum.org)
  • The AI investment boom has bolstered growth and optimism, but its durability is uncertain. Excessive debt‑financed capex and concentrated valuations raise concerns of overinvestment and bubble dynamics. (weforum.org)
  • Inflation pressures persist, exacerbated by recent energy supply shocks and supply‑chain disruptions, which could entrench inflation expectations and undermine price‑stability anchoring. (bis.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What main risks did the BIS highlight in its annual report?
The BIS identified rising public debt, financial market fragilities, and uncertainties over the sustainability of the AI boom as key global risks.
How does the AI boom contribute to global financial risks?
The BIS warned that heavy investment in AI could lead to overinvestment, supply bottlenecks, intense competition, and increased reliance on complex funding and debt.
Why is public debt a concern for financial stability?
Record-high public debt and its financing through non-bank intermediaries, along with exposure to leveraged hedge funds, can create instability in sovereign debt markets.
What actions does the BIS recommend for policymakers?
The BIS urges policymakers to prioritize price stability, strengthen fiscal sustainability, expand oversight beyond the banking sector, and implement structural reforms.
How can inflation expectations impact the global economy?
Persistent supply shocks and renewed inflation could entrench higher inflation expectations, complicating efforts by central banks to maintain economic stability.

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