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German advocacy group lodges criminal complaint over Meta AI glasses - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German advocacy group lodges criminal complaint over Meta AI glasses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Finance Legal technology data privacy

German Advocacy Group Alleges Meta AI Glasses Violate Privacy Laws

German Legal and Regulatory Response to Meta AI Glasses

Criminal Complaint Filed Against Meta and Partners

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A German advocacy group has filed a criminal complaint against Meta and other companies selling the technology group's AI glasses in Germany, arguing the devices violate privacy laws.

Digital rights group HateAid said in a statement on Wednesday that the launch of the devices, the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer in particular, broke German digital privacy laws, in the latest sign of legal scrutiny in a nation where the right to privacy is highly valued.

Concerns Over Constant Surveillance

"There's no place to escape from smart glasses. You have to expect at any moment to be filmed and then exposed on the internet," said HateAid managing director Josephine Ballon.

Companies and Authorities Involved

The organisation reported the management of Meta, units of spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica including Ray-Ban, as well as retailers Fielmann, Apollo-Optik, Mister Spex and MediaMarkt to the Frankfurt-based digital crime prosecution unit ZIT.

Mister Spex said it had not been officially notified of a complaint and that it was taking protection of privacy very seriously.

The other companies and ZIT did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Legal Basis for the Complaint

HateAid said its complaint was based on a federal digital data protection law that prohibits the sale of communication devices designed to film people without them noticing.

Regulatory Statements and Market Monitoring

Germany's digital communications regulator, the Federal Network Agency, previously issued a statement on smart glasses in late 2023, saying that connected devices for covert audio or video recordings were banned. 

The agency, known as BNetzA, told Reuters on Wednesday that it was closely monitoring the smart glasses market but was for now not formally investigating any breaches.

Clarification on Legal Use

"The ownership, import or sale of smart glasses are not banned ... for as long as the recording function is clearly visible, for instance via an optical signal," said a spokesperson.

Additional Legal Actions and Social Concerns

Broadcaster SWR reported in July that a Hamburg-based state privacy protection agency was taking legal steps against the use of smart glasses.

HateAid said in its statement it had been increasingly registering image-based digital violence, mainly targeting women.

Potential for Inconspicuous Surveillance

"Smart glasses now allow a particularly inconspicuous surveillance technology to be disguised as an everyday object."

(Reporting by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • HateAid alleges that the Ray‑Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses breach federal digital data protection law by enabling covert recording in everyday disguise.
  • Germany’s Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) allows sale only if recording is visibly signaled; they are monitoring the market but have not launched formal proceedings.
  • Privacy concerns over Meta’s smart glasses extend beyond Germany: human contractors reviewing footage have sparked lawsuits and broader regulatory scrutiny in the EU.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did HateAid file a criminal complaint against Meta's AI glasses?
HateAid claims Meta's AI glasses violate German privacy laws by allowing inconspicuous video recordings without people's knowledge.
Which products and companies are named in the criminal complaint?
The complaint targets Meta, Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer, EssilorLuxottica units, and retailers like Fielmann, Apollo-Optik, Mister Spex, and MediaMarkt.
What aspects of German law are cited in the complaint against Meta?
The complaint references a law prohibiting devices designed for covert filming of people without them noticing.
How are German regulators responding to smart glasses?
Germany's Federal Network Agency is monitoring the market and states that devices are not banned if recording functions are clearly visible.
What concerns does HateAid highlight about smart glasses?
HateAid notes rising digital image-based violence, especially against women, and emphasizes the risk of everyday surveillance.

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