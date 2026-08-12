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Oil, gold prices rise as geopolitical tensions mount before CPI - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil, gold prices rise as geopolitical tensions mount before CPI

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities Geopolitics Inflation

Oil and Gold Prices Climb as Geopolitical Tensions Rise Ahead of CPI Release

Market Reactions to Geopolitical Tensions and Upcoming CPI Data

By Rocky Swift

Commodities and Currency Movements

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Oil and gold prices climbed while regional shares edged nervously higher on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions ratcheted up ahead of key U.S. inflation data.

The yen was mostly flat against the dollar, having unwound much of its gains following rare intervention in currency markets by Japan and the United States.

Geopolitical Events Impacting Markets

The U.S. and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis reported separate attacks on shipping, while Asia was rattled by an early morning missile launch by North Korea. Markets remained focused on U.S. consumer price index data later in the session for signals of timing for a potential Federal Reserve rate hike.

Analyst Insights

"Market sentiment is lukewarm amidst lingering geopolitical risk and as market participants head into U.S. CPI data," Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, wrote in a note. 

"The lack of substantial news or progress in talks, with Iran doubling down on its commitment to govern the Strait of Hormuz, is keeping the risk for oil prices skewed to the upside and U.S. indices on hold," he added.

Commodity Price Movements

U.S. crude rose 0.89% to $83.94 a barrel, and Brent advanced to $89.60 per barrel, up 0.78% on the day. Both benchmarks settled more than $1 higher on Tuesday, marking their highest closes since July 31 and extending gains after jumping about 5% on Monday.

Spot gold gained 0.46% to $4,387.03 an ounce. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%, while Japan's benchmark Nikkei share gauge traded flat as the market reopened after a holiday.

Escalating Regional Conflicts

Four crew members of an Egyptian-owned ship were killed in an attack by Houthis on Tuesday, Yemen's transport ministry said, while the U.S. military said it struck a container ship attempting to sail toward an Iranian port. The fatalities would mark the first from a Houthi strike on shipping since the Iran war began on February 28.

The war shows no signs of ending despite repeated claims from U.S. President Donald Trump of an imminent deal.

A North Korean ballistic missile fired off the Korean Peninsula's east coast came days ahead of major joint military exercises by Seoul and Washington long denounced by Pyongyang. Meanwhile, Taiwan condemned planned naval drills between China and an Indonesian warship off the island's east coast.

Focus on U.S. CPI and Central Bank Policy

Wednesday's CPI data will not capture the most recent rise in energy costs, but it could still prove instrumental in setting expectations for the Fed's meeting next month, with money markets showing an even chance of a hike.

Consumer prices are expected to edge up 0.1% in July after falling 0.4% in June, according to a Reuters poll. Annual CPI inflation is forecast to slow to 3.4% from 3.5% a month earlier. 

"Everyone's got their eyes on the CPI report," Skye Masters, head of markets research at National Australia Bank, said on a podcast. "If you do see the print coming in at zero, I think you'll obviously see a reasonable rally in Treasuries as the market unwinds expectations for the Fed tightening."

Global Market and Currency Updates

Markets are also increasingly pricing in an early rate hike in Japan, putting pressure on the nation's shorter-dated bonds. The yield on the 5-year Japanese government bonds rose to 2.1%, a record high, while the 2-year yield reached a 31-year peak of 1.63%.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.04% to 99.85. The euro was down 0.02% at $1.1538.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.03% against the greenback to 159.31 per dollar, remaining off last week's high of 155.20 after several suspected rounds of intervention. Sterling weakened 0.01% to $1.3501.

Stock Market Futures

In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.15% at 6,563, German DAX futures fell 0.12% at 26,444, and FTSE futures lost 0.25% to stand at 10,825.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.03% at 7,750.  

(Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • Crude oil rose—U.S. crude up ~0.9% to $83.94, Brent to $89.60—as Middle East tensions deepen and vital shipping lanes stay at risk (investing.com).
  • Gold gained ~0.46% to $4,387 an ounce, buoyed by safe‑haven demand amid rising geopolitical uncertainty (sahmcapital.com).
  • Markets await U.S. CPI data today: July CPI expected to rise 0.1% month‑on‑month, with annual inflation easing to ~3.4%, key for Fed rate‑hike expectations (kiplinger.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are oil and gold prices rising?
Oil and gold prices climbed due to escalating geopolitical tensions and market caution ahead of key US inflation data.
How might the CPI data affect financial markets?
US CPI data may influence expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike, affecting prices in commodities and global markets.
What currencies have shown volatility recently?
The Japanese yen weakened after prior interventions, and minor shifts occurred in the dollar index, euro, and sterling.
Which global stock markets have shown movement?
Asian shares edged up, while European and US stock futures traded mixed amid geopolitical uncertainty.

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