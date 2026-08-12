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FTSE 100 subdued ahead of US inflation data, Balfour Beatty jumps to record high - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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FTSE 100 subdued ahead of US inflation data, Balfour Beatty jumps to record high 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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FTSE 100 Steady Before US Inflation Data; Balfour Beatty Hits Record High

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Aug 12 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 was largely flat on Wednesday, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of U.S. inflation data, while midcap stocks outperformed as Balfour Beatty soared to a record high after raising its annual forecast.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged up 0.04% to 10,848.75 points by 1014 GMT. The midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.5% to 24,916.12 points, on track to close at a record high.

Global Market Sentiment

• Global stocks also held steady ahead of U.S. inflation data, which is expected to show consumer prices increased moderately in July, potentially reducing financial market expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year. The data is due at 1230 GMT.

Impact of US Economic Data

• A surprisingly weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report last week tempered expectations around rate hikes this year, although simmering concerns about the Middle East war has left investors in doubt.

Commodities and Geopolitical Factors

• Brent crude futures dipped but held near $90 a barrel after the U.S. and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis reported separate attacks on shipping, as prospects for ending the Iran war appeared to dim. [O/R]

UK Economic Outlook

Upcoming GDP Data

• Investors are also waiting for the UK's GDP data on Thursday, which is expected to show economic growth stalled on a month-over-month basis in June following a 0.1% growth in May.

Government and Monetary Policy

Prime Minister's Statement

• Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in an interview with the BBC that his government will do what it can to help lower costs for business, though he acknowledged a "difficult financial outlook". Traders are currently pricing in a 46% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike by the Bank of England in December.

Stock Highlights

Balfour Beatty's Record Surge

• Helping lift midcap stocks, Balfour Beatty jumped 9.2% after the British construction group raised its annual operating profit forecast, citing strong demand for infrastructure projects in the United States and UK.

Mining Sector Performance

• Mining giants Anglo American and Rio Tinto gained more than 1% each as copper prices edged up after a temporary shutdown at a major Indonesian smelter added to the pressure on the global red metal's supply. [MET/L]

(Reporting by Anand Gopal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 barely moved (+0.04%) as markets paused ahead of U.S. inflation data due at 12:30 GMT, which could reshape Fed rate expectations. US inflation has recently shown signs of cooling—recent reports showed softer-than-expected CPI and a drop in consumer inflation expectations (apnews.com).
  • Balfour Beatty surged 9.2% to an all-time high, driven by a raised annual operating profit forecast and robust demand for infrastructure in both the US and UK (en.wikipedia.org).
  • FTSE 250 (midcaps) outperformed, climbing 0.5% toward record territory. Markets are bracing for UK June GDP data expected on August 13, with forecasts pointing to a 0.1% month-over-month stall following May’s modest growth (gov.uk).
  • Geopolitical tensions—especially looming Middle East conflict and attacks affecting shipping—kept Brent crude near $90, pressuring inflation outlooks and weighing on sentiment (bankofengland.co.uk).
  • UK inflation expectations have eased: five-year consumer expectations dropped to 3.7%, and year-ahead to 3.4%, reducing pressure on the Bank of England to act immediately (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the FTSE 100 trading flat today?
The FTSE 100 is subdued as investors wait for US inflation data, which could impact expectations for interest rate hikes.
What caused Balfour Beatty shares to reach a record high?
Balfour Beatty shares jumped after the company raised its annual profit forecast, citing strong demand for infrastructure projects.
How did midcap stocks perform compared to the FTSE 100?
Midcap stocks, represented by the FTSE 250, outperformed the FTSE 100, climbing 0.5% to a record high.
What are investors expecting from the upcoming US inflation data?
Investors anticipate moderate consumer price increases in July, which may reduce expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes.
How did major mining companies perform in this session?
Anglo American and Rio Tinto both gained over 1% as copper prices edged up due to a smelter shutdown in Indonesia.

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