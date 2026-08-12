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Putin says Russia will start seizing EU vessels if bloc goes after Russian ships - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin says Russia will start seizing EU vessels if bloc goes after Russian ships

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Sanctions Maritime

Putin Threatens Russian Seizure of EU Vessels Amid Intensifying Maritime Sanctions

Escalation of Maritime Tensions Between Russia and the European Union

Putin's Warning of Retaliatory Measures

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will respond in kind if European countries start to seize Russian merchant vessels and the commander of Russia's Pacific Fleet said his forces were ready to "inspect and detain" foreign vessels.

The comments, which Putin made as he oversaw navy drills in Russia's far east, come as the EU intensifies pressure on Russia's so-called shadow fleet, expanding sanctions against hundreds of vessels and detaining some ships and their crews for checks. Some European governments have said they are exploring tougher maritime enforcement measures against ships suspected of sanctions evasion.

Putin's Accusations Against European Authorities

"We can see that the authorities of certain countries, in violation of international maritime law, are attempting to restrict the movement of our economic operators’ vessels..., and have recently gone so far as to consider the possibility of seizing our vessels and selling off the property they have plundered from us," said Putin.

"Naturally, this is nothing less than piracy and robbery. And if this begins to be put into practice, we shall be forced to respond in kind. And not necessarily in those waters where raids on our ships and vessels are planned, but wherever we ourselves deem it necessary and appropriate."

Russian Military Preparedness and Analysis

Pacific Fleet's Readiness to Respond

Viktor Liina, commander of Russia's Pacific Fleet, told Putin that what he described as hostile countries like Britain and France also transported goods on vessels flying flags of convenience which - if the EU and Britain's own language was used - could also be described as a "shadow fleet."

Shadow Fleet and Maritime Surveillance

"Western states are actively using vessels flying the flags of third countries to transport cargo in their own interests. In essence, this constitutes their shadow fleet," Liina told Putin.

"We have the capabilities to inspect and detain vessels belonging to unfriendly states and their shadow fleet; inter-agency coordination is in place, and we are ready to tackle these tasks." 

He said his fleet had carried out a detailed analysis of maritime traffic in the Asia-Pacific region and knew the routes, the cargo, and ownership of the vessels.

Broader Geopolitical Implications

Accusations Against NATO and Regional Security Concerns

Putin also accused NATO of threatening behaviour in the Asia-Pacific region, and of creating tension in the Arctic.

"We can see that, unfortunately, the potential for conflict is growing here; NATO is making inroads here; new military-political blocs are being formed; and new weapons systems are being deployed here, or are planned for deployment, which also pose a threat to our country," said Putin. 

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Felix Light and Andrew Osborn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • Putin vows retaliatory seizures of EU-linked merchant ships if Europe seizes Russian vessels, calling it piracy.
  • The EU has intensified sanctions and maritime enforcement against Russia’s ‘shadow fleet,’ listing over 670 vessels by late July 2026.
  • Russia’s Pacific Fleet says it can inspect and detain ships tied to unfriendly states, escalating maritime tensions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia threatening to seize EU vessels?
Russia's President Putin said the country will respond in kind if European countries start seizing Russian merchant vessels in connection with intensified EU sanctions.
What actions has the EU taken against Russian ships?
The EU expanded sanctions against Russia by detaining some vessels and crews, and imposing restrictions on hundreds of ships as part of their enforcement measures.
How does Russia define the 'shadow fleet'?
Russian officials describe the 'shadow fleet' as vessels flying flags of convenience used by Western countries to evade sanctions and transport goods.
What is Russia's response plan if EU seizes its ships?
Putin stated that Russia would seize foreign vessels, not only in affected waters but wherever it deems necessary, if EU countries proceed with seizing Russian vessels.
How does NATO factor into the current maritime tensions?
Putin accused NATO of threatening behavior in regions like Asia-Pacific and the Arctic, contributing to rising tensions and potential conflict.

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