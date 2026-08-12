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Nebius powers past estimates as customers race to secure AI computing power - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nebius powers past estimates as customers race to secure AI computing power

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Nebius Surpasses Quarterly Estimates as AI Cloud Demand Skyrockets

Strong Quarterly Performance Driven by AI Cloud Growth

By Rashika Singh

Revenue and Market Reaction

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Nebius beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday as booming demand for AI infrastructure helped it land larger contracts and increase prices, sending shares of the cloud-computing company up more than 20%.

The results came a day after larger rival CoreWeave raised its annual forecasts, with shares of AI infrastructure companies broadly advancing as strong results from both firms reinforced investor expectations that demand for AI computing capacity continues to outstrip supply.

AI Cloud Unit Performance

Revenue at Nebius' mainstay AI cloud unit rose nearly sixfold, powering overall sales to $582.3 million in the second quarter ended June, which beat estimates of $572.75 million, according to LSEG data.

CEO Insights and Strategic Deals

Nebius is converting growing demand into "contracted, profitable growth", CEO Arkady Volozh said.

The Nvidia-powered AI cloud provider signed four AI cloud deals averaging more than $1 billion each, as total contract value nearly quadrupled and new-customer contract values jumped more than ninefold.

Competition and Industry Outlook

When asked about rising competition from new entrants such as xAI, CEO Volozh said demand for AI computing remained well ahead of supply and that Nebius could sell all of its planned 2027 capacity at current terms.

Emarketer analyst Jacob Bourne agreed that demand for AI cloud capacity keeps soaring despite intensifying competition, but added, "the bigger question is how diversified and durable that demand proves to be beyond the AI industry itself."

Capital Expenditures and Future Projections

Capital expenditures totaled about $5.7 billion during the quarter, topping analysts' expectations of $4.7 billion, according to Visible Alpha, as Nebius continued investing aggressively in GPUs and data-center expansion.

AI cloud deals signed in the quarter, with annual contract values above $20 million per megawatt, are expected to come online in late fourth quarter, the company said.

Capacity Expansion and Customer Commitments

It raised its contracted power target for 2026 to 5 gigawatts from more than 4 gigawatts previously, and expects to deploy more than 1 GW of capacity annually starting in 2027, which is enough electricity to power roughly 750,000 U.S. homes.

The company expects more than $9 billion in customer prepayments this year and said it has more than $40 billion in customer commitments.

(Reporting by Rashika Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Nebius beat Q2 revenue estimates thanks to surging AI cloud demand and pricing power, boosting shares by over 20%.
  • It signed four AI cloud deals averaging over $1 billion each, raised its 2026 contracted power target to 5 GW, and plans over 1 GW annual deployment from 2027.
  • Industry-wide AI infrastructure demand continues to far outpace supply, facing bottlenecks in power, transformers and grid equipment globally.

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Nebius' revenue growth in the second quarter?
Nebius' revenue growth was driven by booming demand for AI infrastructure and larger contracts in its AI cloud unit.
How much did Nebius' main AI cloud revenue increase?
Revenue at Nebius' mainstay AI cloud unit rose nearly sixfold in the second quarter.
What are Nebius' future capacity and contract commitments?
Nebius has raised its contracted power target for 2026 to 5 gigawatts, expects to deploy over 1 GW annually from 2027, and has over $40 billion in customer commitments.
How is Nebius addressing rising competition in AI cloud computing?
CEO Arkady Volozh said demand for AI computing still far outstrips supply, allowing Nebius to sell its planned 2027 capacity at current terms.
What were Nebius' capital expenditures in the quarter?
Nebius' capital expenditures were about $5.7 billion during the quarter, surpassing analyst expectations.

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