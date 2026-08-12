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Etna ash prompts extended closure of Catania airport, disrupting peak-season travel - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Etna ash prompts extended closure of Catania airport, disrupting peak-season travel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Catania Airport Shutdown Extended as Mount Etna Ash Halts Peak Season Travel

Mount Etna Eruption Disrupts Air Travel in Sicily and Beyond

CATANIA, Sicily, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Flights at Sicily's Catania airport were suspended again on Wednesday as fresh ash emissions from Mount Etna forced authorities to extend airspace restrictions, disrupting travel during the peak summer holiday season.

Flight Suspensions and Airspace Restrictions

Airport operator SAC said arrivals and departures would remain suspended until 1600 GMT after aviation authorities closed the affected sector of airspace around eastern Sicily.

"Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights with their airlines. Further updates will follow in the coming hours," SAC said in a statement.

Regional Impact and International Disruptions

The impact of the latest eruption was felt beyond Sicily, with flight cancellations and significant delays reported overnight in neighbouring Malta as volcanic ash drifted south across the Mediterranean.

Conditions appeared to improve on Wednesday, although Malta International Airport continued to warn passengers of possible disruptions.

Ongoing Challenges for Sicilian Airports

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, frequently disrupts operations at Catania airport, which is Sicily's main gateway and Italy's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic.

Travel disruptions have impacted eastern Sicily since last week, when renewed volcanic activity and shifting winds began carrying ash across the region.

The prolonged restrictions at Catania have placed additional pressure on Sicily's other airports during one of the busiest periods of the tourist season.

Responses from Local Authorities and Airports

Palermo Mayor Roberto Lagalla said the city's airport had absorbed 190 flights originally scheduled to arrive at or depart from Catania in recent days.

Some passengers rerouted to Palermo complained of inadequate assistance with onward transportation, as demand for buses and taxis surged following their arrival. Extra traffic has also caused delays at Palermo airport, operators said.

Comiso airport, a smaller facility south of Catania that has also been used in recent days to absorb traffic, has returned to full operations after suspending flights on Tuesday evening due to ash from Mount Etna, Italian news agency ANSA reported on Wednesday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Elvira Pollina; Editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • As of August 12, 2026, fresh ash emissions from Mount Etna prompted aviation authorities to extend the closure of airspace over eastern Sicily, suspending operations at Catania Airport until 1600 GMT. The airport operator SAC urged travelers to confirm flight status with airlines. (Reuters report)
  • The ash cloud also disrupted services in Malta, where flight cancellations and delays occurred overnight, though conditions appeared to ease by Wednesday; Malta International Airport still warned of potential disruptions. (Reuters report supplemented by Malta notices)
  • Tourist traffic diverted to Palermo increased pressure on its airport: Palermo absorbed around 190 flights originally bound for Catania. Some passengers reported inadequate onward transport, while Comiso Airport—initially used as an alternate—resumed full operations after a brief suspension. (Reuters plus regional reporting)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Catania airport been closed?
Catania airport was closed due to fresh ash emissions from Mount Etna, which forced authorities to extend airspace restrictions for safety.
How long will the Catania airport closure last?
Arrivals and departures are suspended until at least 1600 GMT, with further updates expected from airport authorities.
What impact has the volcanic ash had on other airports?
Palermo airport absorbed 190 flights from Catania, causing extra traffic and delays. Comiso airport also handled rerouted flights but has now returned to normal operations.
Are neighboring countries affected by the ash from Mount Etna?
Yes, Malta International Airport reported flight cancellations and delays as volcanic ash drifted south across the Mediterranean.
What should passengers do if they are traveling via Catania airport?
Passengers are advised to check flight statuses with their airlines and stay alert for further updates regarding the situation.

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