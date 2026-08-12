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Finance

Vibe-coding startup Lovable raises $400 million at $13.3 billion valuation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Finance Startups Investments

Lovable Secures $400 Million, Hits $13.3 Billion Valuation After Series C

Lovable’s Series C Funding Round and Company Growth

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Swedish vibe-coding startup Lovable said on Wednesday it raised $400 million in Series C funding at a $13.3 billion valuation, double its valuation from December.

Key Investors in the Series C Round

Menlo Ventures and the EQT-managed Scaleup Europe Fund co-led the round. Tencent, Balderton Capital and other new investors from Europe, Latin America and Asia also participated.

Funding Details and Company Statements

CEO’s Statement on Funding Impact

• "This funding lets us move faster on the product, infrastructure, and team needed to make Lovable the best place to build and run a business," Anton Osika, Lovable's CEO and co-founder, said in a statement.

Previous Funding and Valuation Milestones

• Lovable, which helps users build software through natural-language prompts, had raised $330 million at a $6.6 billion valuation in December last year.

Company Performance and User Growth

Revenue and Usage Metrics

• Annual recurring revenue has nearly tripled from $200 million, and the company is tracking toward $600 million by the end of August, the startup said.

Platform Adoption and Major Clients

• Since its launch in November 2024, people have created more than 60 million projects, and Lovable-built apps attract more than 900 million visits a month, the startup said.

• Companies including Nvidia, Deutsche Telekom and Adidas are building on the platform, according to the startup.

Team Expansion and Investor Overview

Hiring Plans

• Lovable said it plans to grow to roughly 450 team members this year, hiring most heavily in machine learning, product, infrastructure and security roles.

Existing Investors

• Existing investors include Accel, Antler, CapitalG and HubSpot Ventures.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • The $400 million Series C was co‑led by Menlo Ventures and EQT’s Scaleup Europe Fund, with participation from Tencent, Balderton Capital and others, lifting Lovable’s valuation to $13.3 billion—double its $6.6 billion Series B valuation in December 2025. (startup.eu)
  • Lovable’s annual recurring revenue has surged—from $200 million at December 2025 to nearly $600 million projected by end of August 2026—reflecting hyper‑fast growth. (techcrunch.com)
  • Since launching in November 2024, the platform has seen explosive usage with over 60 million projects created and about 900 million visits per month; enterprise clients include Nvidia, Deutsche Telekom and Adidas. (techcrunch.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding did Lovable raise in its latest Series C round?
Lovable raised $400 million in its Series C funding round.
What is Lovable's current valuation after the latest funding?
Lovable's valuation doubled to $13.3 billion after the Series C round.
Which investors participated in Lovable's Series C funding?
Menlo Ventures, EQT, Tencent, Balderton Capital, and new investors from Europe, Latin America, and Asia participated.
What is Lovable's annual recurring revenue?
Lovable's annual recurring revenue is tracking toward $600 million by the end of August.
Which prominent companies use Lovable's platform?
Companies including Nvidia, Deutsche Telekom, and Adidas are building on the Lovable platform.

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