Lovable Secures $400 Million, Hits $13.3 Billion Valuation After Series C

Lovable’s Series C Funding Round and Company Growth

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Swedish vibe-coding startup Lovable said on Wednesday it raised $400 million in Series C funding at a $13.3 billion valuation, double its valuation from December.

Key Investors in the Series C Round

Menlo Ventures and the EQT-managed Scaleup Europe Fund co-led the round. Tencent, Balderton Capital and other new investors from Europe, Latin America and Asia also participated.

Funding Details and Company Statements

CEO’s Statement on Funding Impact

• "This funding lets us move faster on the product, infrastructure, and team needed to make Lovable the best place to build and run a business," Anton Osika, Lovable's CEO and co-founder, said in a statement.

Previous Funding and Valuation Milestones

• Lovable, which helps users build software through natural-language prompts, had raised $330 million at a $6.6 billion valuation in December last year.

Company Performance and User Growth

Revenue and Usage Metrics

• Annual recurring revenue has nearly tripled from $200 million, and the company is tracking toward $600 million by the end of August, the startup said.

Platform Adoption and Major Clients

• Since its launch in November 2024, people have created more than 60 million projects, and Lovable-built apps attract more than 900 million visits a month, the startup said.

• Companies including Nvidia, Deutsche Telekom and Adidas are building on the platform, according to the startup.

Team Expansion and Investor Overview

Hiring Plans

• Lovable said it plans to grow to roughly 450 team members this year, hiring most heavily in machine learning, product, infrastructure and security roles.

Existing Investors

• Existing investors include Accel, Antler, CapitalG and HubSpot Ventures.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)