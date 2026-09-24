GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
German auto lobby warns of China trade imbalances, backs WTO-based response - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

German auto lobby warns of China trade imbalances, backs WTO-based response

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

German Auto Association Warns of China Trade Imbalances, Urges WTO-Based EU Response

VDA President Highlights Trade Concerns and EU Response Options

Warning on Growing Trade Imbalances with China

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The head of Germany's auto industry association VDA on Thursday warned of growing trade imbalances with China, saying the EU has tools to safeguard fair competition if WTO rule violations lead to market distortions.

Approach to Resolving Trade Differences

Preference for Dialogue

While differences should be resolved through dialogue, these tools can be deployed once competition has been distorted beyond a certain point, VDA President Hildegard Mueller said in a statement.

Industry Consultation

Any measures must be assessed in close consultation with the affected industry.

Risks of Protectionism and Isolationism

Potential for Escalating Trade Disputes

"Isolationism and protectionist measures always carry the risk of escalating trade disputes," Mueller said.

Media Coverage and Endorsement of Tariffs

Handelsblatt Report

Handelsblatt had reported Mueller's explicit endorsement of imposing new tariffs on China under certain conditions earlier on Thursday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rachel MoreWriting by Linda PasquiniEditing by Kirsti Knolle and Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • The VDA acknowledges risks from 'trade imbalances' with China and supports using WTO‑based safeguards when unfair competition becomes evident (handelsblatt.com).
  • President Müller emphasizes resolving differences via dialogue, cautioning that protectionism can escalate trade disputes (handelsblatt.com).
  • Historically, the VDA has opposed sweeping tariffs, advocating instead for improved Europe‑wide competitiveness and structured negotiations (vda.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What concern did the German auto industry raise regarding China?
The German auto industry warned of increasing trade imbalances with China, potentially harming fair competition.
What solution did the VDA recommend for resolving trade disputes with China?
The VDA recommended addressing trade issues through dialogue, but supports deploying EU tools under WTO rules if market distortions occur.
Did the VDA endorse tariffs on China?
Yes, the VDA president reportedly supported imposing new tariffs on China under certain conditions.
What risks did the VDA highlight regarding protectionist measures?
The VDA warned that isolationism and protectionist measures may escalate trade disputes.
How should measures be implemented according to the VDA?
Any EU measures should be closely assessed in consultation with the affected industry.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Vertical Aerospace hires Jefferies to review strategic options

Vertical Aerospace hires Jefferies to review strategic options

Image for Russia's Krasnodar region declares state of emergency as drone attacks slow grain exports

Russia's Krasnodar region declares state of emergency as drone attacks slow grain exports

Image for Oil gains on little sign of progress in US-Iran talks

Oil gains on little sign of progress in US-Iran talks

Image for German institutes lift growth forecasts, business morale rises

German institutes lift growth forecasts, business morale rises

Image for H&M promises change as slow sales undermine profit boost

H&M promises change as slow sales undermine profit boost

Image for Greek-operated air defence system shoots down ballistic missile, drone over Saudi

Greek-operated air defence system shoots down ballistic missile, drone over Saudi

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Russia starts exports from Arctic Vostok Oil project in boost to long-term production
Russia starts exports from Arctic Vostok Oil project in boost to long-term production
Image for Gucci's new 'Made in China' sneaker models break with Italian tradition
Gucci's new 'Made in China' sneaker models break with Italian tradition
Image for Dollar hits fresh 2-month peak, Swiss franc falls, Norwegian crown rises
Dollar hits fresh 2-month peak, Swiss franc falls, Norwegian crown rises
Image for One dead, four injured in Polish abbey knife attack, local media report
One dead, four injured in Polish abbey knife attack, local media report
Image for Commerzbank could buy UniCredit's HVB as part of bank tie-up, CEO says
Commerzbank could buy UniCredit's HVB as part of bank tie-up, CEO says
Image for Polish minister says Starlink station fire was sabotage
Polish minister says Starlink station fire was sabotage
Image for Vistry CEO to scale back housebuilder after profit warning and mounting charges
Vistry CEO to scale back housebuilder after profit warning and mounting charges
Image for Pasqal ramps up growth plans after Nasdaq listing strengthens balance sheet
Pasqal ramps up growth plans after Nasdaq listing strengthens balance sheet
Image for Winter will be key for judging UK inflation risks, BoE's Dhingra says
Winter will be key for judging UK inflation risks, BoE's Dhingra says
Image for Sterling hits near 3-month low against the dollar
Sterling hits near 3-month low against the dollar
Image for EU concerned about reported US plans to ban diesel exports, spokesperson says
EU concerned about reported US plans to ban diesel exports, spokesperson says
Image for Denmark expects Russia to escalate hybrid warfare in coming months, intelligence service says
Denmark expects Russia to escalate hybrid warfare in coming months, intelligence service says
View All Finance Posts