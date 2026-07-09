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UK shopping trips fall in June as heatwave takes toll, BRC says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK shopping trips fall in June as heatwave takes toll, BRC says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Finance Markets Retail UK economy

UK Shopping Trips Drop 3.4% in June 2024 as Heatwave Impacts High Streets

June 2024 Retail Footfall Trends and Contributing Factors

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - The number of people visiting British shops fell 3.4% in June from a year earlier as a heatwave kept many indoors, industry data showed on Friday.

Key Findings from BRC and Sensormatic Data

The data from the British Retail Consortium and Sensormatic showed:

Footfall Changes by Shopping Location

  • High streets saw the sharpest declines, while air-conditioned shopping centres and retail parks proved more resilient.
  • High-street footfall decreased by 6.2% in the five weeks to July 5 year-on-year.
  • Retail-park footfall decreased by 0.3% year-on-year, while shopping-centre footfall fell by 2.5% year-on-year.

Weather Impact and Additional Context

  • It was the warmest June on record for England and the second warmest for the UK as a whole, according to data from the Met Office.

Upcoming Data and Industry Concerns

  • The BRC will publish sales data for June on July 14.
  • It has warned that higher taxes and regulatory burdens are making it harder to invest, create jobs and grow. It wants government action on business rates and energy costs.
Industry Commentary

(Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • UK footfall fell 3.4% in June vs a year earlier, per BRC/Sensormatic data – high street visits plunged 6.2%, while retail parks and shopping centres were more resilient (brc.org.uk)
  • England experienced its hottest June on record with record‑breaking daytime and nighttime temperatures; the UK logged its second‑warmest June overall according to Met Office data (metoffice.gov.uk)
  • Retailers warn that rising taxes, regulatory burdens, energy costs and business rates are undermining investment and growth; BRC calls for government action ahead of June sales data release on July 14 (brc.org.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK shopping footfall decline in June 2024?
A heatwave kept many people indoors, leading to a 3.4% drop in shop visits compared to the previous year.
Which types of stores were most affected by the decline?
High streets saw the sharpest declines, with a 6.2% decrease in footfall year-on-year.
How did retail parks and shopping centres perform?
Retail park footfall decreased by 0.3%, and shopping centre footfall dropped by 2.5% year-on-year.
What additional challenges does the BRC highlight for UK retailers?
The BRC warns that higher taxes and regulatory burdens hinder investment, job creation, and growth.
What was significant about June 2024's weather in the UK?
It was the warmest June on record for England and the second warmest for the UK overall.

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