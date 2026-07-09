Global Electric Vehicle Demand Rises as Europe Offsets Weakness in China and U.S.
Global Electric Vehicle Market Trends in June
By Mathias de Rozario
July 10 (Reuters) - Global demand for electric vehicles rose for a fourth straight month in June, driven by strong growth in Europe as sales weakened in China and North America, data from consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence showed on Friday.
Registrations of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles climbed 7% from a year earlier to 2 million in June, while first-half volumes were up 2%.
Regional Performance Highlights
Europe: Leading the Charge
• Europe EV registrations rose 31% to about 530,000 units, a record for June
• BMI says Europe remains the main engine of EV growth
China: Market Slowdown
• China registrations fell 11% to around 1 million vehicles
Chinese Automakers' Overseas Expansion
• Chinese automakers continue expanding overseas amid weaker domestic demand
North America: Declining Sales
• North America registrations fell 13% following the end of U.S. EV tax credits
Reporting and Editorial
(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)