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Global EV demand rises again as Europe offsets China, U.S. weakness - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global EV demand rises again as Europe offsets China, U.S. weakness

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Finance Markets Electric Vehicles Automotive

Global Electric Vehicle Demand Rises as Europe Offsets Weakness in China and U.S.

Global Electric Vehicle Market Trends in June

By Mathias de Rozario

July 10 (Reuters) - Global demand for electric vehicles rose for a fourth straight month in June, driven by strong growth in Europe as sales weakened in China and North America, data from consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence showed on Friday.

Registrations of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles climbed 7% from a year earlier to 2 million in June, while first-half volumes were up 2%.

Regional Performance Highlights

Europe: Leading the Charge

• Europe EV registrations rose 31% to about 530,000 units, a record for June

• BMI says Europe remains the main engine of EV growth

China: Market Slowdown

• China registrations fell 11% to around 1 million vehicles

Chinese Automakers' Overseas Expansion

• Chinese automakers continue expanding overseas amid weaker domestic demand

North America: Declining Sales

• North America registrations fell 13% following the end of U.S. EV tax credits

Reporting and Editorial

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe’s EV registrations surged ~31% in June to ~530,000 units, marking a June record and making it the main driver of global growth (investing.com).
  • China’s EV market weakened, with registrations falling ~11% in June, though retail/bulk patterns show mixed signals amid retail slowdown (cnevpost.com).
  • North American demand declined ~13%, reflecting the expiration of U.S. EV tax credits, while Chinese automakers are increasing overseas expansion amid softer domestic sales (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did global EV registrations increase in June?
Global registrations of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles climbed 7% year-over-year in June to 2 million units.
Which region drove the increase in global EV demand?
Europe drove the increase, with EV registrations rising 31% to about 530,000 units, a record for June.
How did EV sales perform in China and North America?
China’s EV registrations fell 11% to about 1 million vehicles, while North American registrations declined 13% after the end of U.S. EV tax credits.
What is the main engine of EV growth according to BMI?
According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, Europe remains the main engine of EV growth.
How are Chinese automakers responding to weaker domestic EV demand?
Chinese automakers are continuing to expand overseas amid weaker domestic demand in China.

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