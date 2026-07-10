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Fragile yen set for weekly decline as intervention risks mount - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Fragile yen set for weekly decline as intervention risks mount

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Yen Nears 40-Year Low, Faces Weekly Decline as Intervention Risks Rise

Market Overview and Currency Movements

By Rae Wee

Yen Struggles Amid Intervention Concerns

SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - The battered yen languished near a 40-year low and was on track for a weekly loss on Friday, keeping traders wary of potential intervention from Japanese authorities as renewed Gulf hostilities loomed over markets.

Global Tensions and Market Sentiment

Overnight investors seemed to brush off flaring tensions in the U.S.-Iran war as oil fell and stocks rallied, though currencies were mostly rangebound. But the fracturing of a fragile ceasefire between the two parties has once again cast a cloud over the outlook for energy prices and global inflation.

Expert Insights on Geopolitical Risks

"The specter of war still hangs over sentiment," said Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie Group.

"The question confronting traders is whether Iran is willing to return to large-scale kinetic war with the U.S. and its allies if necessary to strengthen its claim of control over the Strait of Hormuz."

Dollar and Yen Performance

The dollar eased a touch on Friday but was set to end the week little changed, with renewed safe-haven gains offset by receding expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike.

Against the yen, the dollar stood at 162.36, not far from a four-decade peak hit last week, and was headed for a weekly gain of more than 0.5% against the Japanese currency.

Intervention Watch and Policy Outlook

Traders have been on intervention watch for weeks as the yen continues to struggle on the weaker side of 160 per dollar, though a possible new approach to currency-buying by Japanese officials has made it harder to anticipate when such a move might come.

"While intervention risks remain top-of-mind as a tactical consideration, we have argued that without a change in the fundamental macro backdrop - higher-for-longer U.S. yields, low recession risk, and lingering fiscal concerns in Japan - the yen will likely continue to steadily weaken in the months ahead," said analysts at Goldman Sachs.

"This helps place the yen as a top funding candidate over longer horizons."

Other Major Currencies

The British pound hovered near its strongest level against the yen since 2007 in early Asia trade, having scaled a peak of 218.00 yen overnight, while the euro last bought 185.64 yen, up 0.6% for the week thus far.

Japan's Economy Minister Minoru Kiuchi said on Friday the government would never convey in advance its preference on how the Bank of Japan should set interest rates.

Euro, Sterling, and Antipodean Currencies

In other currencies, the euro edged 0.02% higher to $1.1433. Sterling rose 0.03% to $1.3413 and was set to rise 0.45% for the week.

The Australian dollar bought $0.6939, while the New Zealand dollar was up 0.08% to $0.5759.

New Zealand Dollar and RBNZ Outlook

The kiwi was headed for a weekly gain of more than 0.9%, after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) hiked rates this week and signalled further tightening ahead.

Westpac expects the RBNZ to raise rates by 25 basis points in September and December, and forecasts the cash rate to peak at 4% in September 2027.

"The exact timing of the tightening profile is highly uncertain and even the tightening we forecast at the September 2026 meeting should not be regarded as a done deal," said Kelly Eckhold, Westpac's chief economist.

(Reporting by Rae WeeEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • The USD/JPY reached levels not seen since 1986, prompting repeated warnings of intervention from Japanese authorities. (japantimes.co.jp)
  • Ongoing U.S.–Iran hostilities and the resulting oil market pressure continue to weight on the yen, while tepid Fed and BOJ policy divergence erodes its value. (investing.com)
  • Westpac projects New Zealand’s OCR will peak at 4% by end‑2027, supporting the kiwi’s gains amid tightening expectations. (westpaciq.com.au)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Japanese yen declining this week?
The yen is declining due to persistent macroeconomic factors like higher-for-longer U.S. yields and fiscal concerns in Japan, as well as market uncertainty from global geopolitical tensions.
What are the risks of intervention by Japanese authorities?
Traders are closely watching for intervention as the yen trades near historic lows, though uncertainty has increased due to possible new approaches by Japanese officials.
How are global events affecting currency markets?
Flaring tensions in the U.S.-Iran conflict and uncertainty in the Gulf are impacting currency trading, influencing safe-haven flows and affecting the yen’s performance.
What is the outlook for the Japanese yen?
Analysts expect the yen to continue weakening unless there is a fundamental change in the macroeconomic backdrop, making it a top funding currency over the longer term.
How did other major currencies perform this week?
The British pound, euro, Australian dollar, and New Zealand dollar all saw gains against the yen, with the kiwi driven by a rate hike and hawkish signals from New Zealand’s central bank.

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