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Europe unlikely to reach 80% gas storage target, Equinor CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe unlikely to reach 80% gas storage target, Equinor CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Europe Could Miss 80% Gas Storage Target Due to Market Tightness, Equinor Warns

Equinor CEO Highlights Gas Storage Challenges and Market Dynamics

By Nora Buli

Current Gas Storage Levels and Market Tightness

OSLO, July 22 (Reuters) - The CEO of Europe's largest supplier of natural gas expects the region to fall short of its goal to fill gas storage sites to 80% of capacity before the winter, hampered by market tightness that has increased competition from buyers in Asia.

Gas volumes at European storage sites are significantly lower than the five-year average and at their second-lowest level in 15 years, Equinor chief Anders Opedal told Reuters on Wednesday after the company reported its highest quarterly profit since early 2023.

Equinor's Outlook on Storage Targets

"We do not think that Europe will necessarily be able to fill up its stocks to more than 80% this autumn," Opedal said.

Implications of Lower Storage and Global Supply Shifts

Increased Exposure to Market Price Swings

As a result of lower gas storage levels, which currently stand at 54%, Europe will be more exposed to market price swings this winter than in previous winters, he added.

Impact of Geopolitical Events on LNG Supply

Disruption in the Strait of Hormuz

The U.S.-Iran war has effectively halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, including about a fifth of the world's liquefied natural gas, typically delivered to Asian customers.

Reduced Russian Pipeline Gas

Europe, meanwhile, has been unable to call on Russian pipeline gas as those supplies are phased out because of the war in Ukraine.

Competition for LNG and Supply Shortfall

Equinor says that Europe relies on LNG to meet about 30% of its import needs, but supply is now missing.

"The gas that was supposed to come from Qatar was supposed to go to Asia, and that means that LNG that earlier in the year came into Europe is now going to Asia," Opedal said, referring to the increased competition for global supplies.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Nora BuliEditing by Terje Solsvik and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe’s gas storage is currently about 54%, well below the 80% target and significantly under the typical five‑year average
  • Disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz and phasing out Russian pipeline gas have diverted LNG away from Europe, intensifying global competition for cargoes
  • Low storage levels make Europe more vulnerable to supply shocks and price swings this coming winter

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Europe unlikely to reach its 80% gas storage target?
Market tightness and increased competition for LNG supplies from Asia are making it difficult for Europe to fill gas storage sites to 80% capacity before winter.
What level are European gas storages currently at?
European gas storage levels are currently at 54%, significantly lower than the five-year average and the second-lowest in 15 years.
How does LNG competition affect Europe's gas supply?
Increased LNG demand from Asian buyers means less LNG is available for Europe, as shipments that would have gone to Europe are now being redirected to Asia.
What risks does lower gas storage pose for Europe?
Lower storage levels leave Europe more vulnerable to price swings and supply disruptions during winter.
How has the U.S.-Iran war impacted European gas supplies?
The U.S.-Iran war has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, reducing global LNG supply and intensifying competition for available shipments.

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