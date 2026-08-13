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Exclusive-Ukraine offers Russia truce in Black Sea as food supply fears mount, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Ukraine offers Russia truce in Black Sea as food supply fears mount, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Ukraine Proposes Black Sea Truce to Russia, Citing Food Supply Risks

Ukraine's Ceasefire Offer and Global Food Supply Concerns

By Yuliia Dysa and Daniel Flynn

Background of the Black Sea Conflict

KYIV, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine has sent Russia an offer suggesting they both halt attacks on civilian targets in the Black Sea, a source said, as both countries warned about threats to global food supplies following weeks of intensified strikes on vessels and ports.

The offer to suspend attacks was transmitted by Kyiv via a third party, and Ukraine was still waiting for a response, the source who is familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Escalation of Attacks on Agricultural Exports

Both Russia and Ukraine, major players on the world agriculture market, have accused each other of intensified targeting of vessels used for agricultural exports.

Kyiv was forced to turn to alternative shipment routes after many shipowners halted stops at ports in the southern region of Odesa - primary for grain exports - wary of Russian strikes on dozens of foreign-flagged ships and port infrastructure.

Reactions and Statements from Involved Parties

Russia's Response to the Ceasefire Proposal

Russia did not immediately comment on the matter publicly. Before the report, Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Moscow had received no formal Black Sea ceasefire proposal.

"Recently, we have been hearing many calls for various kinds of moratoriums and truces. These ideas are being put forward through various channels, but we have not received any formal proposals," he said, according to Russia's state news agency TASS.

Market and International Reactions

Impact on Wheat Markets

Euronext September wheat BL2U6 turned lower, giving up sharp earlier gains following the Reuters report about Ukraine's offer.

Turkey's Mediation Efforts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday that a proposal had been conveyed to Russia and Ukraine for both countries to declare a moratorium on attacks in Black Sea.

Consequences for Ukraine's Grain Exports

Russia's de facto blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports in the Odesa region has sent Ukrainian grain exports tumbling 76% year-on-year so far in August, with the agricultural sector warning of vast consequences for the economy should it persist.

(Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine has offered Russia a truce in the Black Sea to pause attacks on civilian vessels and port infrastructure, transmitted via a third party; response is pending. (marketscreener.com)
  • Intensified Russian strikes have slashed Ukraine’s Black Sea grain export capacity by about one-third, pushing Kyiv to seek alternative dispatch routes. (marketscreener.com)
  • Global markets are closely watching developments as both nations are major agricultural exporters, and disruptions threaten worldwide food supply stability. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What truce has Ukraine offered to Russia in the Black Sea?
Ukraine has proposed halting attacks on civilian targets in the Black Sea to ease threats to food supply.
Why are global food supplies under threat?
Intensified strikes on vessels and ports by Russia and Ukraine have disrupted grain and agricultural exports, threatening global food supplies.
What impact has the Odesa blockade had on Ukrainian grain exports?
The blockade has caused Ukrainian grain exports to fall 76% year-on-year so far in August.
Has Russia officially responded to Ukraine's truce offer?
Russia has not publicly commented or confirmed receiving a formal ceasefire proposal as of now.
What alternative routes has Ukraine used for exports?
Ukraine has resorted to alternative shipment routes after many shipowners stopped accessing Odesa ports due to security concerns.

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