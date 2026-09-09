Ofcom Eases Openreach Rule for 2029 Copper Network Switch-Off to Boost Fibre Adoption

Ofcom's New Guidelines on Copper Network Retirement

Openreach Granted Flexibility on Wholesale Copper Pricing

Sept 9 (Reuters) - BT-owned broadband provider Openreach can begin raising wholesale prices for its copper connections from April 2029, British communications regulator Ofcom said on Wednesday as it sets out next steps for retiring the firm's ageing copper network.

Encouraging Transition to Full-Fibre Networks

Boosting Fibre Adoption Across the UK

The move gives Openreach greater flexibility to encourage customers onto full-fibre networks as Britain transitions away from legacy copper-based broadband services, with fibre deployment nearing completion across much of the country.

Conditions and Protections for Customers

Criteria for Price Increases

Ofcom said Openreach would only be permitted to raise wholesale copper broadband prices in areas where full-fibre services are available and ultra-fast broadband coverage exceeds 90% of premises, while retaining price protections for customers who cannot yet access fibre.

Maintaining Protections for Non-Fibre Areas

Customers remain protected through existing charge controls where full-fibre services are not yet available, the regulator said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)