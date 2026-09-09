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Finance

UK eases rules to support Openreach copper network switch-off from 2029

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Ofcom Eases Openreach Rule for 2029 Copper Network Switch-Off to Boost Fibre Adoption

Ofcom's New Guidelines on Copper Network Retirement

Openreach Granted Flexibility on Wholesale Copper Pricing

Sept 9 (Reuters) - BT-owned broadband provider Openreach can begin raising wholesale prices for its copper connections from April 2029, British communications regulator Ofcom said on Wednesday as it sets out next steps for retiring the firm's ageing copper network.

Encouraging Transition to Full-Fibre Networks

Boosting Fibre Adoption Across the UK

The move gives Openreach greater flexibility to encourage customers onto full-fibre networks as Britain transitions away from legacy copper-based broadband services, with fibre deployment nearing completion across much of the country.

Conditions and Protections for Customers

Criteria for Price Increases

Ofcom said Openreach would only be permitted to raise wholesale copper broadband prices in areas where full-fibre services are available and ultra-fast broadband coverage exceeds 90% of premises, while retaining price protections for customers who cannot yet access fibre.

Maintaining Protections for Non-Fibre Areas

Customers remain protected through existing charge controls where full-fibre services are not yet available, the regulator said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Ofcom’s new rule aims to accelerate the phase‑out of legacy copper lines by using pricing incentives in areas well‑served by fibre.
  • As of early 2026, full‑fibre availability has surged to around 85–82 % of UK premises, with gigabit access hitting 90–91 %, underpinning the regulator’s confidence to loosen copper price controls (ispreview.co.uk).
  • Openreach can only increase copper wholesale charges where fibre is widely available; areas still lacking fibre remain under existing charge controls (ofcom.org.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When can Openreach raise wholesale copper broadband prices?
Openreach can start raising wholesale copper broadband prices from April 2029 in areas where full-fibre is available and ultra-fast broadband coverage exceeds 90%.
What protections exist for customers without fibre access?
Customers without fibre access remain protected through existing charge controls where full-fibre services are not yet available.
Why is the UK transitioning away from copper-based broadband?
The UK is moving away from copper-based broadband as fibre deployment nears completion, offering faster and more reliable internet.
Who regulates the retirement of the copper network in the UK?
The British communications regulator Ofcom sets the rules and protections for the copper network's retirement.

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