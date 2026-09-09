Hyrox Founders and L Catterton Reclaim Majority Stake in €600 Million Deal

Hyrox’s Strategic Buyback and Global Growth

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Co-founders of Hyrox, the fitness-racing group whose gruelling course is popular on social media, bought back Infront Sports & Media's majority stake in the company in partnership with a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm L Catterton, the German firm said on Tuesday.

Deal Details and Financial Valuation

While Hyrox and Swiss firm Infront did not disclose financial details, several media outlets reported the deal valued the company at €600 million ($698.28 million). L Catterton did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Hyrox’s Rapid Expansion

From Niche Challenge to Global Phenomenon

Hamburg-based Hyrox's standardised indoor fitness race, combining running and functional workouts, has grown rapidly from a niche fitness challenge into a global phenomenon since it was founded in 2017.

Competition Format and International Presence

The competition is divided into eight segments, each consisting of a 1-kilometre run followed by a fitness exercise. The company also operates events, training programmes and affiliate gyms in more than 30 countries.

Infront’s Investment and Hyrox’s Milestones

Ownership Timeline and Event Growth

Infront, which first invested in the business in 2019 and became its majority owner in 2022, said Hyrox had expanded to more than 100 events, attracting over 1.4 million participants and more than 1.5 million spectators during the 2025-26 season.

Leadership Perspective

"This acquisition marks a pivotal next step in the rapid evolution of the Hyrox success story," Hyrox co-founder Moritz Fuerste, a double Olympic hockey gold medallist for Germany, said in a statement.

Future Ambitions

Olympic Aspirations

The fast-growing sport has also set its sights on the Olympics, with Hyrox India head Deepak Raj telling Reuters in August that the organisation was aiming for a place in the 2032 and 2036 Games.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = €0.8593)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)