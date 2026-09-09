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Finance

Hyrox founders reclaim majority stake in fitness-racing group with L Catterton-led investors

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Hyrox Founders and L Catterton Reclaim Majority Stake in €600 Million Deal

Hyrox’s Strategic Buyback and Global Growth

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Co-founders of Hyrox, the fitness-racing group whose gruelling course is popular on social media, bought back Infront Sports & Media's majority stake in the company in partnership with a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm L Catterton, the German firm said on Tuesday.

Deal Details and Financial Valuation

While Hyrox and Swiss firm Infront did not disclose financial details, several media outlets reported the deal valued the company at €600 million ($698.28 million). L Catterton did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Hyrox’s Rapid Expansion

From Niche Challenge to Global Phenomenon

Hamburg-based Hyrox's standardised indoor fitness race, combining running and functional workouts, has grown rapidly from a niche fitness challenge into a global phenomenon since it was founded in 2017.

Competition Format and International Presence

The competition is divided into eight segments, each consisting of a 1-kilometre run followed by a fitness exercise. The company also operates events, training programmes and affiliate gyms in more than 30 countries.

Infront’s Investment and Hyrox’s Milestones

Ownership Timeline and Event Growth

Infront, which first invested in the business in 2019 and became its majority owner in 2022, said Hyrox had expanded to more than 100 events, attracting over 1.4 million participants and more than 1.5 million spectators during the 2025-26 season.

Leadership Perspective

"This acquisition marks a pivotal next step in the rapid evolution of the Hyrox success story," Hyrox co-founder Moritz Fuerste, a double Olympic hockey gold medallist for Germany, said in a statement.

Future Ambitions

Olympic Aspirations

The fast-growing sport has also set its sights on the Olympics, with Hyrox India head Deepak Raj telling Reuters in August that the organisation was aiming for a place in the 2032 and 2036 Games.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = €0.8593)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Co‑founders Christian Toetzke and Moritz Fürste reassert control, buying back Infront’s majority stake in a deal led by L Catterton and WndrCo (infront.sport)
  • Unconfirmed reports place the company valuation at approximately €600 million (~$697–698 million) (scmp.com)
  • Hyrox has expanded rapidly under Infront (majority owner since October 2022), staging over 100 events with 1.4 million participants and 1.5 million spectators in the 2025/26 season (infront.sport)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who led the consortium to acquire Hyrox's majority stake?
The consortium was led by U.S. private equity firm L Catterton in partnership with Hyrox's co-founders.
What is the reported valuation of Hyrox after the deal?
Several media outlets reported the deal valued Hyrox at €600 million ($698.28 million).
How has Hyrox grown since its founding?
Hyrox expanded to over 100 events in more than 30 countries, attracting over 1.4 million participants and more than 1.5 million spectators.
What are Hyrox's Olympic ambitions?
Hyrox aims for inclusion in the 2032 and 2036 Olympic Games, according to its India head.
What type of events does Hyrox organize?
Hyrox organizes standardized indoor fitness races, training programs, and operates affiliate gyms globally.

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