GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Selwood Asset Management advocates for Louis Hachette market listing change - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image illustrates Selwood Asset Management's proposal for Louis Hachette to change its stock market listing, emphasizing potential growth and visibility in the finance sector.
Finance

Israel to open embassy in Slovenia as relations thaw

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Diplomacy Economy Banking Markets

Israel to Open First Embassy in Slovenia as Diplomatic Relations Improve

Warming Diplomatic Ties Between Israel and Slovenia

Background of the Embassy Opening

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Israel will open its first embassy in Slovenia on Wednesday in a sign of warming relations after populist Janez Jansa formed a centre-right government following elections in March.

The rapprochement comes as Israel faces growing diplomatic isolation elsewhere over its policy in the West Bank including import bans from Britain, France and Canada on products from Israeli settlements.

Statements from Israeli Officials

"Since taking office, Prime Minister Jansa and his new government in Slovenia have demonstrated their friendship toward Israel through both words and actions, and have expressed support for Israel within the European Union," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement. 

Local Reaction in Slovenia

The move is not universally popular in Slovenia. 

Protests and Opposition

Protests were scheduled against the opening of the embassy on Wednesday evening by student movements, a left-wing political opposition party and pro-Palestinian groups.

Details of the Embassy Opening

Israeli Delegation and Economic Cooperation

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar was due to arrive in Slovenia on Wednesday for a two-day visit during which he will meet his Slovenian counterpart Tone Kajzer and sign a memorandum on cultural cooperation. He will also lead a delegation of Israeli businessmen aiming to strengthen economic cooperation.

Historical Context

Slovenia's Changing Foreign Policy

It marks a sudden turnaround for Slovenia, a tiny Alpine country which is a European Union and NATO military alliance member. Under the previous government of liberal Robert Golob, it was one of a few European countries to recognise a Palestinian state.

Slovenia was also among the first EU countries that banned imports from the West Bank and entry for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his two hardline ministers, decisions that were quickly revoked by the new government.

Establishment of Diplomatic Relations

Israel was among the first countries to recognise Slovenia’s independence and diplomatic relations were established in 1992. Slovenia opened an embassy in Israel in 1994, while Israel had until now been represented by a non-resident ambassador.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic in Sarajevo and Alexander Cornwell in Tel Aviv; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • Israel inaugurates its first embassy in Slovenia on September 9, 2026, coinciding with a visit by Foreign Minister Gideon Saar (embassies.gov.il)
  • Under the previous Golob government, Slovenia had recognized a Palestinian state in June 2024 and imposed import bans on settlement goods, but those measures were quickly reversed by Janša’s centre‑right administration (gov.si)
  • The embassy opening faces domestic opposition in Slovenia, with protests planned by student, left‑wing and pro‑Palestinian groups (slovenskenovice.delo.si)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Israel opening an embassy in Slovenia now?
Israel is opening its first embassy in Slovenia following the formation of a new centre-right government in Slovenia, signaling improved bilateral relations.
How have Slovenia-Israel relations changed recently?
Relations have thawed after Slovenia's new government showed increased support for Israel, reversing some previous restrictions and diplomatic stances.
What economic cooperation is planned between Israel and Slovenia?
Israeli businessmen will visit Slovenia to strengthen economic ties, with both countries set to sign a memorandum on cultural cooperation.
Why are there protests against the Israeli embassy in Slovenia?
Some student movements, left-wing political opposition, and pro-Palestinian groups oppose the embassy due to concerns over Israel's policies in the West Bank.
When did Israel and Slovenia establish diplomatic relations?
Israel recognized Slovenia’s independence in 1992, and Slovenia opened an embassy in Israel in 1994.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Hyrox founders reclaim majority stake in fitness-racing group with L Catterton-led investors

Hyrox founders reclaim majority stake in fitness-racing group with L Catterton-led investors

Image for UK summons air traffic boss after major outage as flights slowly resume

UK summons air traffic boss after major outage as flights slowly resume

Image for UK eases rules to support Openreach copper network switch-off from 2029

UK eases rules to support Openreach copper network switch-off from 2029

Image for UK's Goodwin to sell some defence assets to Cerberus for $1.5 billion

UK's Goodwin to sell some defence assets to Cerberus for $1.5 billion

Image for Zara owner Inditex reports profit miss despite strong August sales

Zara owner Inditex reports profit miss despite strong August sales

Image for Germany's Merz accuses far-right AfD of calling for 'ethnic cleansing'

Germany's Merz accuses far-right AfD of calling for 'ethnic cleansing'

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Google to invest $15 billion in AI infrastructure and buy nuclear power in Finland
Google to invest $15 billion in AI infrastructure and buy nuclear power in Finland
Image for Yen gains on dollar; sentiment fragile as oil breaks $100 
Yen gains on dollar; sentiment fragile as oil breaks $100 
Image for Brent crude rises above $100 a barrel as Middle East conflict intensifies
Brent crude rises above $100 a barrel as Middle East conflict intensifies
Image for UK food price inflation to rise above 6% next year, industry says
UK food price inflation to rise above 6% next year, industry says
Image for Merz says disaster narrowly averted in Russia-prepared drone attack at airport
Merz says disaster narrowly averted in Russia-prepared drone attack at airport
Image for HSBC to wind down German business for transaction services, over 300 jobs to be phased out
HSBC to wind down German business for transaction services, over 300 jobs to be phased out
Image for Amazon starts selling first sterling bonds, lead managers say
Amazon starts selling first sterling bonds, lead managers say
Image for Booking loses court fight against EU veto of ETraveli deal
Booking loses court fight against EU veto of ETraveli deal
Image for Hungary loses court fight over frozen Russian asset profits for Ukraine
Hungary loses court fight over frozen Russian asset profits for Ukraine
Image for Israel tells Britain to close East Jerusalem consulate within 30 days, sources say
Israel tells Britain to close East Jerusalem consulate within 30 days, sources say
Image for EU faces complaint over plan to simplify more environmental laws
EU faces complaint over plan to simplify more environmental laws
Image for German defence tech firm ARX Robotics enters Polish market
German defence tech firm ARX Robotics enters Polish market
View All Finance Posts