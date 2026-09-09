Dutch Public Transport Paralyzed by Nationwide Strike Against Welfare Reductions

Nationwide Strike Disrupts Dutch Public Transport Over Welfare Cuts

AMSTERDAM, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Public transport in the Netherlands was halted on Wednesday by a nationwide strike against government proposals to cut welfare spending.

Extent and Impact of the Strike

Almost no trains, buses or ferries operated throughout the country because of the 24-hour strike, which also affected international train services to Belgium, Germany, France and Britain.

Union Involvement and Government Proposals

Labour unions organised the strike against government plans to cut up to €6.5 billion ($7.6 billion) in annual welfare spending, mainly by limiting unemployment benefits, to fund a large increase in defence spending.

Political Challenges for the Government

The strike adds to the difficulties the centre-right minority government, installed this year, already has in getting proposals approved in both houses of parliament.

Lacking a majority, the coalition needs outside support. But the opposition-leading, left-wing Pro party has sided with the unions in their demand that all proposals to cut welfare spending should be taken off the table.

Government Response and Future Negotiations

In an effort to gain support, the government has already dropped a plan to raise the retirement age and last week agreed to soften other proposals.

But the Pro party has said this was likely not enough, setting the stage for further negotiations after the official presentation of the government budget on September 15.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8595 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alex Richardson)