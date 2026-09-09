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Finance

Dutch public transport halted by strike against welfare cuts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Dutch Public Transport Paralyzed by Nationwide Strike Against Welfare Reductions

Nationwide Strike Disrupts Dutch Public Transport Over Welfare Cuts

AMSTERDAM, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Public transport in the Netherlands was halted on Wednesday by a nationwide strike against government proposals to cut welfare spending.

Extent and Impact of the Strike

Almost no trains, buses or ferries operated throughout the country because of the 24-hour strike, which also affected international train services to Belgium, Germany, France and Britain.

Union Involvement and Government Proposals

Labour unions organised the strike against government plans to cut up to €6.5 billion ($7.6 billion) in annual welfare spending, mainly by limiting unemployment benefits, to fund a large increase in defence spending.

Political Challenges for the Government

The strike adds to the difficulties the centre-right minority government, installed this year, already has in getting proposals approved in both houses of parliament.

Lacking a majority, the coalition needs outside support. But the opposition-leading, left-wing Pro party has sided with the unions in their demand that all proposals to cut welfare spending should be taken off the table.

Government Response and Future Negotiations

In an effort to gain support, the government has already dropped a plan to raise the retirement age and last week agreed to soften other proposals.

But the Pro party has said this was likely not enough, setting the stage for further negotiations after the official presentation of the government budget on September 15.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8595 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Unions FNV, CNV and VCP led the strike, demanding full withdrawal of cuts to unemployment and disability benefits despite some concessions from the minority government (dutchnews.nl)
  • This was the first nationwide all‑day transport strike since May 2019, affecting Eurostar, ICE, Eurocity, NightJet and regional international routes (dutchnews.nl)
  • The strike comes amid broader September actions across ports, healthcare, education and government services; debate on the budget continues ahead of its presentation on September 15 (nltimes.nl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was public transport halted in the Netherlands?
A nationwide strike was called to protest government proposals to cut welfare spending.
What government actions triggered the strike?
Plans to cut up to €6.5 billion in annual welfare spending, mainly by limiting unemployment benefits, triggered the strike.
How long did the strike last and what services were affected?
The strike lasted 24 hours and disrupted trains, buses, ferries, and international train services.
Who organized the strike and what are their demands?
Labour unions organized the strike, demanding that all welfare spending cuts be removed from government proposals.
How has the Dutch government responded to the strike and opposition?
The government has dropped the plan to raise the retirement age and softened other proposals, but opposition remains.

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