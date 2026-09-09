UK Stocks Drop as Brent Crude Surges Over $100, Sparking Inflation Concerns

Market Overview and Key Drivers

FTSE Performance Amid Oil Price Surge

Sept 9 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 hit its lowest in near a week on Wednesday as oil rallied to above $100 a barrel, renewing inflation worries and dampening risk appetite, in a week of highly-anticipated economic data reports.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.42% to 10,766.61 points by 0925 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.29%.

Brent Crude Breaks $100 Barrier

• Benchmark Brent crude oil futures rose past $100 a barrel, breaching the symbolic barrier for the first time since July 24 as U.S. and Iran both struck vessels, escalating the ongoing conflict. [O/R]

Sector Highlights

Energy Stocks Rally

• Oil majors in the UK advanced, with BP and Shell rising 1.5% and 1% respectively, with energy stocks hitting a more than four-month high.

Banks and Financials Under Pressure

• Heavyweight banks were the biggest drag, with HSBC down 1.2%, Barclays off 1.6% and Lloyd Banking sliding 1.3%.

Market Sentiment and Analyst Commentary

• "Brent crude pushing above $100 a barrel has had a psychological effect on the market, pushing a hypothetical inflation worry gauge to ‘serious’ status and dragging down financial assets," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell.

Investor Focus and Economic Outlook

Upcoming Economic Data

• Investors are closely watching a key U.S. inflation report and economic growth data in the UK this week, that could influence interest rate expectations from central banks.

Interest Rate Expectations

• Markets are pricing in a 60% chance the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike rates next week but widely expect the Bank of England to stand pat on rates, per LSEG data.

Notable Stock Movers

Individual Stock Highlights

• Among stocks, Burberry slipped 2.4% after HSBC downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy". It weighed down the personal goods sector.

• Asset manager Aberdeen rose 2.2% after naming Torbjörn Magnusson, the former chief executive of Nordic insurance giant Sampo, as its chair-designate and non-executive director.

Midcap Standouts

• Among the midcaps, polymer maker Victrex topped the index with a 14.7% rise after raising its annual underlying profit before tax forecast.

• Eastern Mediterranean-focused gas producer Energean rose 3.9% after posting a 45% jump in first-half profit.

(Reporting by Anand Gopal and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)