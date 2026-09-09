Germany's Merz Calls Out AfD for 'Ethnic Cleansing' After Election Setback

Merz's Accusations Against AfD and Political Context

Chancellor Merz's Statement in Parliament

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday accused the Alternative for Germany of supporting Russia against Germany's interests and advocating anti-migration policies that were tantamount to "ethnic cleansing".

Election Defeat and AfD's Surge

Background on Saxony-Anhalt Election

Merz was addressing the German parliament in the wake of his party's bruising defeat against the AfD, which surged to victory in an election in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt on an anti-immigration platform last weekend.

AfD's Response to Accusations

The AfD did not immediately respond to a request for comment but has previously dismissed accusations of extremism as scaremongering and an insult to its voters.

Merz's Critique of 'Remigration' Policy

Impact on Skilled Trades

"People with a migration background also work in the skilled trades," Merz said. "If what is being advocated here, namely 'remigration', were to become reality, it would be nothing other than a synonym for ethnic cleansing based on origin and skin colour."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Ludwig Burger, Matthias Williams)