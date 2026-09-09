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Germany's Merz accuses far-right AfD of calling for 'ethnic cleansing' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Merz accuses far-right AfD of calling for 'ethnic cleansing'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Germany's Merz Calls Out AfD for 'Ethnic Cleansing' After Election Setback

Merz's Accusations Against AfD and Political Context

Chancellor Merz's Statement in Parliament

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday accused the Alternative for Germany of supporting Russia against Germany's interests and advocating anti-migration policies that were tantamount to "ethnic cleansing".

Election Defeat and AfD's Surge

Background on Saxony-Anhalt Election

Merz was addressing the German parliament in the wake of his party's bruising defeat against the AfD, which surged to victory in an election in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt on an anti-immigration platform last weekend.

AfD's Response to Accusations

The AfD did not immediately respond to a request for comment but has previously dismissed accusations of extremism as scaremongering and an insult to its voters.

Merz's Critique of 'Remigration' Policy

Impact on Skilled Trades

"People with a migration background also work in the skilled trades," Merz said. "If what is being advocated here, namely 'remigration', were to become reality, it would be nothing other than a synonym for ethnic cleansing based on origin and skin colour."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Ludwig Burger, Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Merz accused the AfD of aligning with Russia and promoting remigration policies tantamount to ethnic cleansing during a parliamentary address following the AfD’s victory in Saxony‑Anhalt. (lemonde.fr)
  • The AfD’s manifesto advocates remigration—a policy with historical and extremist connotations likened to population 'replacement' and ethnic exclusion. Experts and media describe it as rooted in the great‑replacement conspiracy theory. (theweek.com)
  • Legal and civil‑society analysis warns that many of the AfD’s proposed migration policies would be legally impermissible under German, EU, or international law, with two‑thirds of their measures potentially unimplementable. (tagesschau.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Friedrich Merz accuse the AfD of in parliament?
Friedrich Merz accused the AfD of supporting Russia against Germany's interests and advocating anti-migration policies tantamount to ethnic cleansing.
What recent event prompted Merz's comments about the AfD?
Merz's comments followed his party’s defeat to the AfD in Saxony-Anhalt, where the AfD won on an anti-immigration platform.
How did the AfD respond to Merz's accusations?
The AfD did not immediately respond, but has previously dismissed such accusations as scaremongering and insulting to their voters.
What is 'remigration' as referenced by Merz?
'Remigration', as used by Merz, refers to AfD's advocacy for the return of migrants, which he equated with ethnic cleansing based on origin and skin colour.

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