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UBS Ermotti says capital rules will impact Swiss financial centre for decades - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UBS Ermotti says capital rules will impact Swiss financial centre for decades

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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UBS CEO: Swiss Capital Rules Debate Will Define Financial Centre’s Future

Impact of Capital Rules on Switzerland's Financial Sector

ZURICH, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The political debate on capital rules for UBS will influence the future of the Swiss financial centre for the next decades, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said on Tuesday.

UBS's Role in the Swiss Economy

He said that UBS was a benefit and not just a risk for Switzerland, but was concerned the debate was driven by incomplete information, he told an event in Zurich ahead of a parliamentary decision on Wednesday.

Concerns Over Incomplete Information

He expressed worry that the ongoing debate was being shaped by information that may not present the full picture, potentially impacting the outcome of the parliamentary decision.

Upcoming Parliamentary Decision

The remarks were made ahead of a key parliamentary decision scheduled for Wednesday, which could shape the regulatory landscape for years to come.

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, writing by John Revill)

Key Takeaways

  • Ermotti cautions that stringent new capital requirements post‑Credit Suisse collapse could hamper Switzerland’s financial competitiveness for decades (financetime.org)
  • UBS estimates it must hold an additional roughly US $24 billion in CET1 capital under Swiss regulatory proposals, on top of capital already earmarked due to the Credit Suisse acquisition (ubs.com)
  • The proposed regime would create a significant divergence from international norms—UBS would face capital requirements 50 % higher than peers—raising concerns about its global standing and Switzerland’s banking attractiveness (ubs.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti say about capital rules?
He stated that the debate on capital rules will influence the Swiss financial centre for decades.
Why is UBS concerned about the current capital rules debate?
UBS is concerned the debate is driven by incomplete information.
What positive role did Ermotti claim UBS plays in Switzerland?
Ermotti emphasized that UBS is a benefit, not just a risk, for Switzerland.
When will the Swiss parliament decide on UBS capital rules?
A parliamentary decision is expected on Wednesday following Ermotti's comments.

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