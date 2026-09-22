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Swedish prosecutors probe election fraud allegation casting shadow over vote - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swedish prosecutors probe election fraud allegation casting shadow over vote

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Swedish Election Fraud Probe May Trigger Historic Parliamentary Re-run

Investigation into Election Fraud in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors are investigating possible election fraud that could lead to a re-run of the vote in one county, potentially putting 11 parliamentary seats in play and raising uncertainty about the final result of the September 13 vote.

Sweden's parliamentary election saw the opposition narrowly defeat the incumbent right-wing government in a vote widely seen as a referendum on whether the far-right Sweden Democrats should be part of the next administration.

Details of the Fraud Investigation

However, the prosecution service has started a preliminary investigation into potential election fraud in Borlange, a town in the largely rural county of Dalarna, central Sweden, that might still affect the final result. 

Reopening of the Case

The preliminary investigation was initially closed for lack of evidence, but was reopened this week, prosecutor Oskar Edvardsson said. "New information came in that gave reason to look at this further," he told Reuters.

Focus on Candidate Mohamed Abdukardir Ali

Swedish media reported that the prosecutor's investigation centred on the election of Mohamed Abdukardir Ali, a Left Party candidate for parliament, who unexpectedly overtook other representatives on the ballot for the party.

Allegations of Pre-marked Ballots

In Sweden, voters choose a party but can also pick an individual candidate from a party list. The probe related to the several hundred voters who had checked his name amid reports of pre-marked ballots, Swedish media reported.

Ali told Swedish TV that the allegations were false. "It's completely, completely wrong," he said.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Ali for comment.  

Potential Impact of an Election Re-run

Unprecedented Situation for Sweden

ELECTION RE-RUN WOULD BE A FIRST FOR SWEDEN

The investigation, which was opened on September 1, two weeks before the election, is at an early stage and no suspects have been identified, Edvardsson said. He declined to give further details.

Role of the Election Review Board

Sweden's Election Review Board could decide on a re-run or recount of the vote in Dalarna, which elects 11 members of parliament, if it decides the result is suspect. 

Expert Opinions on the Outcome

An election re-run would be "a blank slate," said Niklas Bolin, professor of political science at Mid Sweden University.

Sweden has never before re-run a parliamentary vote, he said.

Possible Effects on Parliamentary Balance

Even if there were a re-run, however, the balance between the two blocs at the national level would be unlikely to change, he said. Voters were more likely to move between parties in the same bloc than across blocs.

"But there is the potential for a different result," he added.

In the September 13 election, the centre-left opposition won 176 seats to 173 seats for the right. In Dalarna, the centre-left bloc won six seats and the right-wing bloc five.

The Election Review Board said it was too early to comment.

Timeline for a Potential Re-run

A re-run would have to take place within three months of the original election.

(Reporting by Simon JohnsonEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • A preliminary investigation into alleged vote manipulation in Borlänge, Dalarna—specifically distribution of pre‑marked ballots and possible vote influence—has been reopened by national anti‑corruption prosecutors based on new information (swedenherald.com).
  • The probe centers on Left Party candidate Mohamed Abdukardir Ali, who was elected via personal votes despite being ninth on the party list; allegations include pre‑marked ballots and even cash offered to voters (riks.se).
  • A re‑run or recount in Dalarna, which carries 11 Riksdag seats, could be triggered if the Election Review Board deems results suspect—even though such a re‑run would be unprecedented in Swedish parliamentary elections (media.se).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Sweden ever re-run a parliamentary vote before?
No, a parliamentary vote re-run would be unprecedented in Sweden’s political history.

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