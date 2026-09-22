France and Latvia Begin Talks on Nuclear Deterrence and Defense Cooperation
Latvia and France Strengthen Security and Defense Relations
Initiation of Nuclear Deterrence Talks
BRUSSELS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Latvia's Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs said on Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron had agreed to start talks with his country about joining a French nuclear deterrence initiative and that France has committed to boosting its presence in Latvia.
Context: EU Sanctions and Diplomatic Developments
Latvia's Position on Russian Sanctions
The move came after Latvia agreed to abstain on an agreement among the European Union's 27 member states to drop two billionaires from the bloc's Russian sanctions list and to roll over the remaining 3,000 individuals and entities for three years, after initially opposing the move.
Statements from Latvian Leadership
Prime Minister Kulbergs on Security Cooperation
“I have been in active contact with the French President about closer cooperation between Latvia and France in the field of security and defense. President Macron has agreed to start negotiations with Latvia on our country's accession to the French nuclear deterrence initiative," the Latvian prime minister said in a statement.
French Commitment to Latvia's Defense
Focus on Air Defense
"President Macron has also expressed his commitment to strengthen France's military presence in Latvia, especially in the field of air defense,” he added.
(Reporting by Lili Bayer; Editing by Andrew Gray)