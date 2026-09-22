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France agreed to open talks on Latvia joining nuclear deterrence initiative, Latvian leader says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France agreed to open talks on Latvia joining nuclear deterrence initiative, Latvian leader says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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France and Latvia Begin Talks on Nuclear Deterrence and Defense Cooperation

Latvia and France Strengthen Security and Defense Relations

Initiation of Nuclear Deterrence Talks

BRUSSELS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Latvia's Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs said on Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron had agreed to start talks with his country about joining a French nuclear deterrence initiative and that France has committed to boosting its presence in Latvia.

Context: EU Sanctions and Diplomatic Developments

Latvia's Position on Russian Sanctions

The move came after Latvia agreed to abstain on an agreement among the European Union's 27 member states to drop two billionaires from ​the bloc's Russian sanctions list and ‌to roll over the remaining 3,000 individuals and entities for three years, after initially opposing the move. 

Statements from Latvian Leadership

Prime Minister Kulbergs on Security Cooperation

“I have been in active contact with the French President about closer cooperation between Latvia and France in the field of security and defense. President Macron has agreed to start negotiations with Latvia on our country's accession to the French nuclear deterrence initiative," the Latvian prime minister said in a statement.

French Commitment to Latvia's Defense

Focus on Air Defense

"President Macron has also expressed his commitment to strengthen France's military presence in Latvia, especially in the field of air defense,” he added.

(Reporting by Lili Bayer; Editing by Andrew Gray)

Key Takeaways

  • France’s “forward deterrence” initiative aims to deepen European cooperation around its independent nuclear deterrent while preserving national decision‑making authority (eprs.europarl.europa.eu).
  • Recent practical steps include the possibility of deploying French strategic air or conventional forces to allied territories during crises (eprs.europarl.europa.eu).
  • France has bolstered Baltic air policing with Rafale jets and commitments to return in 2026, reinforcing NATO’s deterrence posture in Latvia and the Baltics (mod.gov.lv).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What agreement was reached between France and Latvia?
France agreed to start talks with Latvia about joining the French nuclear deterrence initiative and enhance its military presence in Latvia.
Why did France agree to negotiate with Latvia on nuclear deterrence?
The decision followed Latvia's abstention from an EU vote on Russian sanctions and its interest in closer security and defense cooperation with France.
What has France committed to in Latvia apart from talks on nuclear deterrence?
France has committed to boosting its military presence in Latvia, particularly in air defense.
What recent EU decision did Latvia participate in?
Latvia abstained in a EU agreement to drop two billionaires from the Russian sanctions list and roll over 3,000 other sanctions.
Who were the leaders involved in these decisions?
Latvia's Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs and French President Emmanuel Macron led the talks and agreements.

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