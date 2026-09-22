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European drugmakers call for faster trials, more spending to compete with US, China

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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European Drugmakers Call for Increased Investment and Faster Trials to Stay Competitive

Challenges and Recommendations for Europe's Pharmaceutical Industry

By Pushkala Aripaka

Current State of the European Pharmaceutical Sector

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - European drugmakers called for beefed-up government spending on medicines, faster trials and IP protections as they sounded warnings on Tuesday that the continent's pharmaceutical industry risks losing out to the United States and China.

Cash-strapped European governments have been under pressure for some time from lobby groups and drugmakers to rethink how they attract, nurture, value ​and pay for innovative medicines to avoid falling behind in an increasingly competitive world.

Industry Leaders Urge Action

Chairs of nine drugmakers including AstraZeneca, GSK, Novo, Novartis, Roche, Sanofi called on the European Union and member states to boost investment in the industry. The other signatories were the chairs of Boehringer Ingelheim, Chiesi and Ipsen.

Open Letter Highlights Urgency

"Europe's alarm bells are ringing ... without urgent action, strategic sectors like pharmaceuticals face a 'slow agony' of decline," they said in an open letter published on their companies' websites calling for more fiscal flexibility on healthcare spending.

"European governments must create conditions that attract investment in next-generation medicines before it's too late."

Declining Global Share and Investment

The chairs said about 40% of new therapies never reach European patients, adding that the bloc's share of global drug research and development had fallen to 31% from 43% in 1990. Its share of commercial clinical trials had halved to 9% in the last decade.

The drugmakers' warnings are the latest sign of frustration in boardrooms over European systems and policies that move more slowly than in the US and China, which attract billions of dollars more in pharmaceutical investments.

Comparisons with Global Competitors

Europe spends some 1% of GDP on pharmaceuticals, compared with 2% in the United States and 1.8% in China.

Expert Insights on Competitiveness

Amsterdam-based healthcare lawyer Ron Lanton said that while Europe still has "extraordinary scientific capabilities", companies are increasingly planning around much more aggressive US policies, which have already forced companies to rethink investments, launches and prices.

"Europe's pharmaceutical competitiveness problem is not just about R&D funding. Companies are looking at the entire pathway from clinical trials to reimbursement and patient access when deciding where to put capital."

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe’s share of global pharmaceutical R&D investment has declined to around 31% from roughly 41% in the early 2000s, widening the gap with the US and China (eipg.eu).
  • The bloc’s share of global clinical trial initiations has halved—from 18% in 2013 to 9% in 2023—while China’s share surged to nearly 30% (eur-lex.europa.eu).
  • Europe spends about 1% of GDP on pharmaceuticals, compared with approximately 2% in the US and 1.8% in China—highlighting underinvestment in drug innovation (nordiclifescience.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are European drugmakers urging faster clinical trials?
European drugmakers believe faster clinical trials are needed to attract investment and ensure patients access innovative medicines, as slow processes risk the region falling behind competitors.
How does Europe's pharmaceutical investment compare to the US and China?
Europe spends around 1% of GDP on pharmaceuticals, compared to 2% in the US and 1.8% in China, which draws more investment and innovation to those regions.
What challenges does the European pharmaceutical industry face?
Challenges include slow regulatory processes, insufficient investment, and declining shares of global drug research, development, and clinical trials.
What actions are drugmakers recommending to improve Europe's competitiveness?
Drugmakers recommend increased government spending, more fiscal flexibility, faster trials, and improved intellectual property protections.
How has Europe's share in global drug R&D changed over time?
Europe's share of global drug research and development fell from 43% in 1990 to 31%, and its share of clinical trials halved to 9% in the last decade.

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