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UK inquiry into alleged Afghan war crimes faces delay after millions of new documents found

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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UK Afghan War Crimes Inquiry May Be Delayed by Discovery of 97 Million Documents

Discovery of Documents and Its Impact on the Inquiry

Background of the Inquiry

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Ministry of Defence has found 97 million new documents, some of which could be relevant to a public inquiry into allegations that British special forces murdered people in Afghanistan, a letter published on Tuesday showed.

The inquiry, which had aimed to give at least an interim report within 18 months but after nearly four years is yet to produce any findings, could now be delayed further.

Details of the Document Discovery

MoD's Statement and Dataset Scope

The letter, which was written by MoD lawyers and published on the inquiry's website, said the ministry had told the inquiry this month that the new documents had been within a large dataset that the MoD expected would largely contain material beyond the scope of the inquiry.

Inquiry Chair's Response

The inquiry's chair, Charles Haddon-Cave, said in a statement: "The late appearance of this potentially relevant material is troubling and regrettable, and if not rapidly addressed and managed, has the capacity to delay the important work of this inquiry, which is now well advanced."

Origins and Focus of the Inquiry

Reason for Establishment

The inquiry was set up in 2023 after a BBC documentary reported soldiers from the elite Special Air Service had killed 54 people during the war in Afghanistan more than a decade ago in suspicious circumstances.

Upcoming Hearing and MoD's Position

Chair's Expectations

Haddon-Cave said there would be a hearing on Friday at which he would seek reassurances from the MoD that "any material of real relevance is quickly identified and disclosed" and that it would not happen again.

MoD's Comment

The MoD declined to comment before Friday's hearing.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, Editing by William James and Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • The MoD has uncovered 97 million new documents, some possibly relevant to the ongoing Afghan war‑crimes inquiry, potentially delaying proceedings further
  • The inquiry, established in December 2022 and chaired by Lord Justice Sir Charles Haddon‑Cave, was already running behind schedule—Phase 3B hearings were delayed as of November 2025 due to new information
  • This latest disclosure highlights the logistical and legal challenges of handling vast sensitive datasets and underscores continued concerns over transparency and accountability

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK Afghan war crimes inquiry facing a delay?
The inquiry may be delayed because Britain's Ministry of Defence found 97 million new documents, some of which could be relevant to the investigation.
What is the focus of the public inquiry into British special forces?
The inquiry is investigating allegations that British special forces murdered people in Afghanistan during the war.
How long has the inquiry been underway?
The inquiry has been ongoing for nearly four years but has yet to produce any findings.
What action is being taken following the discovery of new documents?
A hearing will be held to ensure that any material relevant to the inquiry is quickly identified and disclosed.
What triggered the setup of the inquiry in 2023?
The inquiry was initiated after a BBC documentary reported that the Special Air Service had killed 54 people in Afghanistan under suspicious circumstances.

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