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Novo CEO says pills could capture 50% of weight-loss market by 2030 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novo CEO says pills could capture 50% of weight-loss market by 2030

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Novo CEO: Weight-Loss Pills Could Seize Half the Obesity Drug Market by 2030

Novo Nordisk's Strategic Shift Towards Oral Obesity Treatments

By Patrick Wingrove

Market Outlook and Company Positioning

LONDON, Sept 22 - Weight-loss pills could capture as much as half of the global obesity drug market by 2030, Novo Nordisk's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday, as the Danish drugmaker positions itself for a shift away from weekly injections.

CEO Mike Doustdar said Novo was preparing for a market in which pills play a much larger role. The company has five oral treatments in development after beating rival Eli Lilly to market with the first obesity pill earlier this year.

Competitive Landscape: Pills vs. Injectables

Doustdar told Reuters after Novo's Capital Markets Day in London that competitors remained heavily focused on injectables, which still dominate the market, a dynamic he said could favour Novo over the longer term.

"What happens if by 2030 the market is 50/50 (pills-to-injectables)?" he said, noting that rivals' pipelines contain eight injectables for every two pills under development. "We are preparing ourselves for all scenarios, including that one."

Changing Fortunes and Market Projections

Exceeding Wall Street Expectations

CHANGING FORTUNES

If realised, that split would exceed Wall Street forecasts, which expect oral treatments to account for about 14% to 40% of an obesity market projected to reach between $100 billion and $150 billion by 2030.

Impact of Wegovy and Market Share Dynamics

Novo's ​fortunes have reversed sharply since the 2021 launch of its Wegovy weight-loss medication helped make it Europe's most valuable listed company. Its shares have tumbled more than 70% from their peak as Lilly has overtaken its market share.

Oral Therapies and Prescription Trends

The company has found some relief in its Wegovy pill. Oral therapies now account for about a third of US obesity prescriptions following the pill's rollout, according to company presentations on Monday, with Novo capturing more than 80% of new oral prescriptions.

The pill generated nearly 5.5 billion Danish crowns ($843 million) in first-half sales.

Pipeline and Patent Protection

Next-Generation Oral Treatments

Novo's oral obesity pipeline includes next-generation dual-acting tablet zenagamtide, an oral amylin analogue and a small-molecule drug.

Patent Protection and Investor Concerns

Doustdar added oral Wegovy was protected from generic competition into the "mid and late 30s" through patents covering its SNAC delivery technology, addressing investor concerns over a patent cliff when active ingredient semaglutide loses exclusivity in the early 2030s.

(Reporting by Patrick Wingrove in London. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Novo’s CEO sees the long‑term obesity drug market potentially splitting 50/50 between pills and injectables by 2030, a scenario the company is preparing for amid a pipeline heavily weighted toward oral treatments. (finance.yahoo.com)
  • Goldman Sachs estimates oral obesity medications could account for about 40% of a $114 billion global market by 2030, while other forecasts range between 25% and 50%. (finvaulta.com)
  • Novo’s Wegovy pill launch has rapidly captured market share: oral therapies now represent about a third of U.S. obesity prescriptions, with Novo securing over 80% of new oral prescriptions, and generated nearly DKK 5.5 billion (~$843 million) in first‑half 2026 sales. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What market share could weight-loss pills achieve by 2030?
Novo Nordisk's CEO projects that weight-loss pills could capture up to 50% of the global obesity drug market by 2030.
How is Novo Nordisk preparing for changes in the obesity drug market?
Novo is developing five oral treatments and investing in pill-based obesity drugs to prepare for a market shift away from injectables.
What are the current trends in obesity prescriptions in the US?
Oral therapies now account for about a third of US obesity prescriptions, with Novo Noridisk capturing over 80% of new oral Rx.
How is oral Wegovy protected from generic competition?
Oral Wegovy is protected by patents for its SNAC delivery technology, securing exclusivity into the mid and late 2030s.
What is the projected size of the global obesity drug market by 2030?
Wall Street forecasts the obesity drug market to reach between $100 billion and $150 billion by 2030.

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