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Switzerland's On Holding plans $1 billion buyback through 2029, sets long-term targets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Switzerland's On Holding plans $1 billion buyback through 2029, sets long-term targets 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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On Holding Unveils $1 Billion Buyback and Long-Term Financial Targets to 2029

On Holding's Strategic Initiatives and Financial Outlook

Share Repurchase Programme Details

Sept 22 (Reuters) - On Holding has authorised a share repurchase programme of up to $1 billion through the end of 2029, the Swiss sportswear brand said on Tuesday, as it announced long-term financial targets, betting on sustained growth in apparel, sneakers and new sports categories.

Brand Expansion and High-Profile Partnerships

Influence of Roger Federer

Backed by Swiss tennis great Roger Federer, On has been broadening its reach, having signed French soccer star Kylian Mbappe last week, a partnership that has raised the brand's profile as it pushes into the world's most popular sport.

Challenging Established Competitors

The maker of CloudTec running shoes is battling slowing growth in its key Americas market and is now tasked with doing what rivals have failed to accomplish: chip away at Nike, Adidas and Puma's soccer dominance. Mbappe had previously been sponsored by Nike for roughly two decades.

Long-Term Financial Targets

Sales Growth Projections

On outlined its financial targets through 2029, including high-teens percentage annual constant-currency sales growth and net sales of at least 5.6 billion Swiss francs ($6.83 billion).

2026 Forecasts

Gross Margin and EBITDA Goals

The company also reiterated its 2026 forecast for low-20% constant-currency sales growth, a gross margin of at least 65%, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 19.5% and 20%.

Short-Term Revenue Expectations

On expects third-quarter constant-currency revenue growth of about 17%.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8203 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • On commits to $1 billion in share repurchases through 2029, signalling confidence in its cash flow and capital return strategy.
  • Long‑term targets include high‑teens annual constant‑currency sales growth, reaching at least CHF 5.6 billion (~$6.8 billion) in net sales by 2029, with sustained 2026 guidance of low‑20 % sales growth, ≥ 65 % gross margin and ~20 % adjusted EBITDA margin.
  • The signing of Kylian Mbappé, exiting Nike after two decades, boosts On’s brand as it enters the competitive soccer market alongside tennis icon Roger Federer-backed roots.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is On Holding's share buyback plan?
On Holding has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion through the end of 2029.
What long-term financial targets has On Holding set?
On Holding targets high-teens annual sales growth and net sales of at least 5.6 billion Swiss francs by 2029.
Which sports celebrities are associated with On Holding?
On Holding is backed by Roger Federer and recently partnered with Kylian Mbappe.
How is On Holding aiming to expand its brand?
On is expanding into new sports categories and challenging competitors like Nike, Adidas, and Puma in soccer.

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