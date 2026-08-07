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Two dead, including gunman, at school shooting in Thailand, officials say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Two dead, including gunman, at school shooting in Thailand, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Thai teen kills 7 in rampage at home and school before shooting himself

Details of the Tragic Incident and Its Aftermath

By Chalinee Thirasupa and Panarat Thepgumpanat

The Shooting Spree

BANG KRUAI, Thailand, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A teenage Thai student killed at least five people and himself at a school outside Bangkok on Friday after fatally shooting his grandparents, police said, in the Southeast Asian nation's worst mass killing in nearly four years.

Those killed at the school were all teachers and staff, and police said the 14-year-old shooter fired at least 26 bullets using a gun that belonged to his grandfather. An additional 34 rounds were found.

Students streamed out of the Debsirin Nonthaburi School, on the capital's northwestern outskirts, as the wounded were loaded on to ambulances and teachers hugged each other and cried. In photos circulated by emergency workers, one person is seen lying down on a stretcher outside an ambulance, while another is attended to by a medic.

Casualties and Injuries

Police said 23 people were wounded in the incident, the latest in a succession of mass shootings in recent years in Thailand, which has by far the largest number of guns in civilian possession in Southeast Asia, and among the most per capita in Asia, according to a 2017 estimate by the Small Arms Survey.

One 18-year-old student told Reuters he initially thought there were firecrackers going off or someone banging an object.

"I didn't think it was a gun at first," he said. "There were many shots: bang, bang, bang. Then it went quiet. Then it started again."

Second School Shooting in 2024

SECOND SCHOOL SHOOTING

It is the second school shooting in Thailand this year after a teacher died and a student was injured in the south of the country in February.

Government Response

"This is terrible for something like this to happen," Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters. "I'm sad for those who died and sad for something like this to happen in our country."

After consultations with officials, Anutin said the gunman had suffered from stress related to his studies and lived with his grandparents, whose bodies police discovered when they visited their home after the school shooting.

He said nine of those wounded were in critical condition. He also vowed to introduce a new firearms control law.

Emergency Response

Emergency worker Kiatikhun Verapongpradith, 47, described arriving as the shooting was ongoing and his team treated students with injuries in the back, chest and arms. They found a teacher dead on an upper floor of the school, and in another room a female teacher with chest and arm wounds.

Kiatikhun said he was called to treat the teenage shooter after hearing a final shot.

"We rushed up and found that the perpetrator had shot himself in the right side of the head and collapsed. When we got up there, we checked his pulse, he still had one, so we started CPR."

School Demographics

In the 2025 academic year, the school had an enrolment of about 3,100 students and 147 teachers, according to district authorities.

History of Shootings in Thailand

HISTORY OF SHOOTINGS

Major Incidents in Recent Years

Thailand's worst mass killing by a single perpetrator in its recent history took place in 2022, when a sacked former policeman ran amok in a three-hour gun-and-knife attack in the northeast that killed 36 people including his wife, son and 22 children stabbed as they slept at a daycare centre.

In 2020, a soldier killed 29 people in a shooting rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima that included a shopping mall, while in July last year, a gunman killed five people at a Bangkok market, among them security guards and a vendor, before turning the gun on himself.

In 2023, a 14-year-old killed two people and wounded five others at a luxury Bangkok shopping centre, using a modified handgun that police said was likely purchased online.

Government Measures on Gun Control

After that shooting, Anutin, who at the time was interior minister, ordered a raft of gun control measures, including a short-term ban on new licenses, import restrictions, and bans on people under 20 years from shooting ranges.

Longer-term measures also included a medical certificate assessing mental health and psychological condition of gun owners as well as specified validity period for some gun licenses.

Firearm Statistics in Thailand

Thailand had an estimated 10.3 million firearms held by civilians, equating to around 15 guns per 100 residents, the Small Arms Survey estimated.

(Reporting by Chalinee Thirasupa, Panarat Thepgumpanat, Panu Wongcha-um, Chayut Setboonsarng, Napat Wesshasartar and Devjyot Ghoshal; Writing by Josh Smith and Martin Petty; Editing by David Stanway, Saad Sayeed and Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • A student gunman killed one teacher, injured four others (one teacher and three students), then committed suicide — authorities confirmed the casualties, including the perpetrator’s death by suicide. (apnews.com)
  • The shooting occurred at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi province, northwest of Bangkok — emergency photos showed students fleeing and medics attending the wounded. (apnews.com)
  • In the 2025 academic year, the school had around 3,100 students and 147 teachers — adding perspective on its size. (theprint.in)
  • This comes after a similar tragedy in Hat Yai in February 2026, when an 18‑year‑old attacker shot and killed a school director and injured others; the attacker had stolen a police officer’s gun. (theprint.in)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the school shooting in Thailand take place?
The shooting occurred at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Bang Kruai district, north of Bangkok.
Who were the victims of the Thailand school shooting?
One teacher was killed, and four others, including one teacher and three students, were injured.
Who was the perpetrator in the Thailand school shooting?
Police identified the perpetrator as a student who shot others before committing suicide.
How many students and teachers are at Debsirin Nonthaburi School?
During the 2025 academic year, the school had about 3,100 students and 147 teachers.
Has there been a similar incident in Thailand recently?
Yes, in February, a teacher died and a student was injured in a shooting at a school in Hat Yai district, southern Thailand.

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