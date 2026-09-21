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Russia's Kadyrov re-elected leader of Chechnya with almost 100% of the vote - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Kadyrov re-elected leader of Chechnya with almost 100% of the vote

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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headlines Politics Russia Elections

Kadyrov Wins Fifth Term in Chechnya With Nearly 100% of Vote, Russia Says

Overview of Chechnya's Election Results and Political Context

Election Outcome and Official Results

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been re-elected to a fifth term as leader of his southern, mainly Muslim region of Chechnya with almost 100% of the vote, Russia's electoral commission said on Monday.

National and Regional Elections in Russia

Russia concluded elections on Sunday to its national parliament, as well as for regional legislatures and governors, a test of the country's tightly controlled political system after 4-1/2 years of war in Ukraine. Kremlin-backed parties and candidates swept the board after most anti-war candidates were barred from running, results showed.

Kadyrov's Relationship with Putin and Chechnya's Stability

Kadyrov enjoys wide leeway from Putin to run Chechnya as his personal fiefdom in return for ensuring the stability of the region, where an Islamist, anti-Russian insurgency raged during the 1990s.

Electoral Commission Statement and International Criticism

Russia's Central Electoral Commission said Kadyrov took 99.85% of the vote in Chechnya, slightly up from 99.73% in 2021. International observers have in the past sharply criticised the conduct of elections in the small mountainous region.

Kadyrov's Response to Criticism and Role in Ukraine

Kadyrov, who rejects such criticism as Western-backed attempts to undermine his rule, regularly stresses his personal loyalty to Putin and has championed a hard line on Ukraine, where he says his Chechen forces have been fighting since 2022.

Background: Kadyrov's Rise and Human Rights Concerns

Family Legacy and Power Transition

His rise to power came after his own father, Akhmat, was killed in a 2004 bombing by insurgents who saw him as a turncoat.    

Allegations of Human Rights Violations

Human rights organisations have long accused Kadyrov's government of widespread rights violations, including against journalists and homosexuals, something he denies.

(Reporting by Felix LightEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Kadyrov’s reported 99.85% victory reflects orchestrated electoral dominance in a controlled political environment (99.73% in 2021) (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Elections across Russia, including in Chechnya, were tightly managed: anti‑war and opposition voices were barred, ensuring Kremlin‑backed victories (lemonde.fr).
  • Kadyrov rules Chechnya with broad authority granted by Moscow, leveraging loyalty and repression; human‑rights groups document abuses including torture, disappearances, and repression of LGBT people (freedomhouse.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ramzan Kadyrov?
Ramzan Kadyrov is the leader of Chechnya, a southern region in Russia, and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.
How many times has Kadyrov been elected leader of Chechnya?
Kadyrov has been re-elected for a fifth term as the leader of Chechnya.
What is Kadyrov's relationship with Vladimir Putin?
Kadyrov is a close ally of Putin and runs Chechnya with wide autonomy in exchange for maintaining regional stability.

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