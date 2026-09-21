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US watching Chinese marine presence off Alaska, Arctic Coast Guard chief says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US watching Chinese marine presence off Alaska, Arctic Coast Guard chief says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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security Geopolitics Arctic Maritime

US Closely Monitors Increasing Chinese Marine Activity in Alaska Arctic Region

US Military Response to Chinese Presence in the Arctic

By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The United States is watching China's presence in its Arctic zone "very closely" amid concerns regarding the security of the US homeland, a senior US Arctic military official said.

Recent Chinese Research Vessel Activity

So far in 2026, four Chinese research vessels have conducted work offshore in the US Arctic, compared to a total of five in 2025, Rear Admiral Bob Little, Commander of the US Coast Guard's Arctic District, told Reuters.

The Chinese ships sailed in the maritime zones off the US state of Alaska, including the Aleutian Islands, into the Bering Strait and as far north as the North Pole, he said during a visit to Oslo to speak at a conference on Arctic security.  

US Concerns Over Sovereignty and Security

"Where I have responsibility, interest and concern is when they are operating in and around US sovereign space," said Little.

"So inside of our exclusive economic zones, or over our extended continental shelf, we certainly have a security concern. And so those are the types of activities that we see that we're watching very closely."  

The ships remained in international waters but had not notified the US of their presence in advance through diplomatic channels, as would be the usual practice.    

Chinese Response to US Inquiries

"When we challenge them and query them as to the purpose of their activities, their response typically is either 'we are conducting operations in international waters' or 'we are conducting scientific research'," he said.   

Concerns Over Chinese Intentions

CONCERNS  

The concern is two-fold. One is that China may be involved in scientific research focused on the mineral exploitation of the seabed in an area that belongs to the US, Little said.    

The other is that these vessels conduct activity that might "provide them (the Chinese) with a military advantage or pose a security threat to the United States", said Little, whose area of operations is nearly as vast as Europe.

China's Expanding Arctic Strategy

China, which calls itself a "near-Arctic" state and wants to create a "Polar Silk Road" in the Arctic, has stepped up its presence in the polar region in recent years, sometimes in joint operations with Russia and sometimes alone.       

International Collaboration and Russian Activity

While in Norway, Little discussed with international colleagues how they were dealing with similar activities by Russian research vessels.

Hybrid Threats in the Arctic and Beyond

"Whether it's the Barents (Sea) or the Baltic (Sea), it's easy to find examples of hybrid threats and activities," he said. 

"So I certainly watch that very carefully, because it's the same nation-state that's my neighbour on the western side of the Arctic," he said, referring to Russia. 

Moscow denies that its research vessels conduct illegal activity or that it poses any threat to US interests.       

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in OsloEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Chinese research ships have increasingly operated in US Arctic zones—four vessels in 2026 versus five in 2025—without prior notification, prompting US security concern.
  • China’s efforts—including its self‑designation as a “near‑Arctic state” and its Polar Silk Road initiative—seek strategic and resource access in the Arctic, raising US strategic alarm.
  • US authorities are monitoring Chinese activity closely, particularly via the Coast Guard, noting vessels like Xue Long and Xue Long 2 transited the US EEZ and extended continental shelf without advance clearance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US monitoring Chinese vessels in the Arctic?
The US is monitoring Chinese vessels due to concerns about national security and potential scientific or military activities in its Arctic maritime zones.
How many Chinese ships operated in the US Arctic in 2026?
In 2026, four Chinese research vessels have conducted operations offshore in the US Arctic.
Where did the Chinese vessels operate in the Arctic?
Chinese ships sailed off the coast of Alaska, including the Aleutian Islands, into the Bering Strait, and up to the North Pole.
What security concerns does the US have regarding Chinese activity in the Arctic?
Concerns include possible mineral exploitation and activities that could offer China military advantages or threaten US security.
Do the Chinese ships notify the US before operating in Arctic waters?
No, the Chinese vessels did not notify the US in advance through diplomatic channels as is usually customary.

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