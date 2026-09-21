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EU to require data centres to disclose energy and water efficiency - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU to require data centres to disclose energy and water efficiency

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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EU Mandates Energy and Water Efficiency Disclosures for Data Centres

New EU Rules Target Data Centre Resource Consumption

By Kate Abnett

Background and Motivation

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed rules on Monday requiring data centres in Europe to disclose how efficiently they use energy and water, as concerns grow over their consumption of resources.

The EU wants to triple its data centre capacity over the next seven years, to support the rapid development of artificial intelligence and attempt to cut reliance on US Big Tech.

That risks straining Europe's energy grids, depleting water resources and increasing CO2 emissions, if the huge facilities' use of energy and water is not controlled.

Proposed Rating Scheme

To attempt to incentivise companies to build more energy- and water-efficient data centres, the Commission has proposed a rating scheme for facilities, to make this information more transparent.

Disclosure Requirements

The scheme would not impose limits on their energy and water use or require data centres to disclose their total power use, but would require operators of facilities with a capacity of 500 kW to disclose their energy and water efficiency using an EU-designed labelling system.

Data centres would also have to disclose information on the relationship between their water use and levels of water stress in the local area, and whether they are able to offer services to the local energy system, such as by re-using their waste heat.

Potential for Future Standards

The new label could serve as a precursor for mandatory minimum standards on data centres' water and energy efficiency in Europe, which the EU is developing.

Current and Projected Impact

Data centres currently account for around 2.5% of EU electricity consumption, the EU said in a report in June.

That share is expected to jump, as EU data centre capacity is expected to more than double by 2030, to 28 gigawatts compared with 12 GW ​last year. 

Next Steps

EU countries and lawmakers have two months to object to the rules, or they will enter into force.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU wants to triple data centre capacity within 5–7 years, from roughly 12 GW in 2025 to about 28 GW by 2030, raising concerns over electricity and water strain. (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • Data centres already consume approximately 2.5 % of EU electricity; unchecked growth could exacerbate grid stress, water scarcity, and CO₂ emissions. (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • The Commission’s new proposal establishes a voluntary EU-wide rating label requiring operators to report energy (PUE) and water (WUE) efficiency, water stress context, and waste heat reuse—potentially paving the way for future mandatory performance standards. (energy.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new rules is the EU proposing for data centres?
The EU proposes that data centres must disclose their energy and water efficiency using a new labelling system.
Why is the EU introducing these requirements for data centres?
The aim is to increase transparency and encourage data centres to use resources more efficiently due to growing environmental concerns.
Will these rules set limits on energy or water use for data centres?
No, the current proposal requires disclosure of efficiency but does not set specific usage limits.
How significant is data centre energy use in the EU?
Data centres account for around 2.5% of EU electricity consumption, expected to rise by 2030.
Could these rules lead to stricter future regulations?
Yes, the disclosure scheme could precede mandatory minimum standards for efficiency in the future.

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