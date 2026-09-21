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Italy's Salvini calls congress seeking to tighten grip on League party - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Salvini calls congress seeking to tighten grip on League party

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Politics Italy Elections

Salvini to Hold Extraordinary League Congress as Internal Tensions Rise

Salvini's Leadership and the League's Political Challenges

By Angelo Amante

ROME, Sept 21 - Besieged by internal rivals and with poll ratings declining, Matteo Salvini has unexpectedly called an extraordinary congress of his co-ruling League party, a move analysts see as an attempt to shore up his authority ahead of elections due next year.

Current Polls and Party Standing

Recent polls put the League below 6%, behind coalition ally Forza Italia and National Future, a new far-right group formed in February by League dissidents that is polling at around 8%.

Although Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy remains the country's largest party, the League's decline and the rise of National Future have weakened the broader conservative alliance, which now trails the centre-left opposition in recent surveys.

Salvini's Rally and Call for Unity

"We win when we are united, and the League is, and will be, more united than ever," Salvini told the party's annual rally in the northern town of Pontida on Sunday, saying the congress would be in October, just 18 months since the last one was held.

REINFORCE LEGITIMACY

Salvini's Transformation of the League

Salvini, who has led the League since 2013, transformed a movement once centred on Italy's wealthy northern regions into a national far-right force, taking it to a record 34% in the 2019 European Parliament election.

Challenges to Salvini's Leadership

However, he has long been overshadowed by Meloni, while critics including Attilio Fontana, governor of the Lombardy region around Milan, are increasingly questioning his leadership while advocating a renewed focus on the party's northern roots.

Analysts' Perspectives on the Congress

"By holding a congress now, Salvini has a chance to reinforce his legitimacy before the next election and limit the ability of his critics to campaign against him over a prolonged period," said Lorenzo Castellani, a politics professor at Luiss University in Rome.

 "He is trying to exploit the fact that his (internal) opponents currently lack a frontman," he added.

Congress Details and Political Implications

The party board will meet in Milan on Monday to agree on the congress rules. It remains unclear whether Salvini's leadership will be at stake or whether delegates will simply be asked to approve or reject the political line.

Italy is due to hold elections in the second half of 2027, but Castellani believes Salvini's decision to hold a congress could be seen as another sign that Italians may be called to the polls earlier.

Meloni's Position and Future Prospects

Last week, Meloni — who this month became Italy's longest-serving prime minister since World War Two — told reporters she aimed to remain in power until her term expires next autumn.

(Reporting by Angelo AmanteEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Salvini convenes a surprise extraordinary League congress in October to seek a show‑of‑hands confidence vote and confront internal critics (ansa.it)
  • Recent polls place the League at roughly 5.6–6%, while the breakaway party Futuro Nazionale (National Future) polls higher at about 6–8%, undermining the coalition balance (euractiv.com)
  • Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government has become the longest‑serving uninterrupted administration since World War II, a backdrop highlighting the contrast with the League’s internal instability (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Matteo Salvini called an extraordinary congress of the League party?
Salvini called the congress to reinforce his authority and legitimacy amid declining poll ratings and rising internal rivals.
How is the League party performing in recent polls?
Recent polls place the League below 6%, trailing behind Forza Italia and the newly formed National Future party.
What impact has National Future had on the conservative alliance?
The rise of National Future has weakened the conservative alliance, causing it to trail the centre-left opposition in surveys.
Will Salvini's leadership be at stake during the congress?
It is unclear if Salvini's leadership will be at stake, as the exact congress rules are yet to be decided.

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