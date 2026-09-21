GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Scene depicting the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike that killed Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that claimed the lives of Al Jazeera journalists, including Anas Al Sharif. This tragic event highlights the ongoing conflict and its impact on press freedom.
Headlines

Southport girls' killer 'threw boiling water mixed with sugar' at prison guard, prosecutors say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Crime UK News Legal Prison

Southport Girls’ Killer Accused of Assaulting Prison Guard with Boiling Sugar Water

Details of the Case and New Charges

Background of the Murders

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A British man jailed for the murders of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in 2024 appeared in a London court on Monday, charged with assaulting prison staff and throwing boiling water mixed with sugar at a guard.

Axel Rudakubana, then 17, launched a frenzied knife attack in northern England's Southport on July 29, 2024, killing Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.

Aftermath and Sentencing

Rudakubana also wounded 10 others in the attack, which was followed by days of nationwide rioting. He was jailed for a minimum of 52 years after he admitted the killings last year.

Assault Allegations in Prison

Incident with Boiling Sugar Water

Rudakubana, now 20, was charged in July with attempted grievous bodily harm relating to an incident in May 2025 when prosecutors say he threw "boiling water mixed with sugar" at a prison officer at Belmarsh prison in London.

Additional Charges

He is also charged with two counts of assault on an emergency worker, in May and October 2025, and possession of an offensive weapon in prison after stone shards were found in his cell.

Court Appearance

Proceedings at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Rudakubana appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court by video link from the Broadmoor high security psychiatric hospital and spoke only to confirm his name, his date of birth and that he could hear the judge.

Next Steps in Legal Process

He was not asked to enter any pleas and will next appear at London's Old Bailey court on October 19.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • Rudakubana, now 20, was originally jailed in January 2025 for the July 29 2024 Southport stabbings, where three girls were killed and 10 others injured. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • The May 2025 incident at Belmarsh prison allegedly involved Rudakubana assaulting a guard with boiling water mixed with sugar, adding to charges of assault on emergency workers and possession of a weapon in prison. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • The Southport attack triggered widespread, racially charged riots across England, fueled by misinformation online incorrectly depicting the perpetrator as a Muslim asylum seeker. (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Axel Rudakubana?
Axel Rudakubana is the British man jailed for the murders of three young girls in Southport and is now charged with additional prison assaults.
What is Rudakubana accused of doing in prison?
Rudakubana is accused of throwing boiling water mixed with sugar at a prison officer and assaulting emergency workers.
Where did the original murders take place?
The murders occurred in Southport, northern England, during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in 2024.
What are the new charges against Rudakubana?
He faces charges of attempted grievous bodily harm, two counts of assault on emergency workers, and possession of an offensive weapon in prison.
When is Rudakubana's next scheduled court appearance?
He is scheduled to appear at London's Old Bailey court on October 19.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for New air traffic control failure delays flights at some UK airports

New air traffic control failure delays flights at some UK airports

Image for Father of murdered Spanish student arrives in Mexico after suspect detained

Father of murdered Spanish student arrives in Mexico after suspect detained

Image for Britain's Labour government considers lowering mansion tax threshold to £1.5 million, The Times reports

Britain's Labour government considers lowering mansion tax threshold to £1.5 million, The Times reports

Image for UK air traffic control outage caused by software defect, says operator

UK air traffic control outage caused by software defect, says operator

Image for South Sudanese migrant jailed in UK for piloting record Channel boat crossing

South Sudanese migrant jailed in UK for piloting record Channel boat crossing

Image for Malawi police rescue kidnapped British woman after exchange of gunfire

Malawi police rescue kidnapped British woman after exchange of gunfire

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Kremlin rejects Le Pen/Bardella rebuke, says Russia is no threat to France
Kremlin rejects Le Pen/Bardella rebuke, says Russia is no threat to France
Image for UK's Burnham heads to US with pragmatism in mind for Trump meeting
UK's Burnham heads to US with pragmatism in mind for Trump meeting
Image for Pro-Putin party keeps grip on parliament, anti-war party gains tiny regional foothold
Pro-Putin party keeps grip on parliament, anti-war party gains tiny regional foothold
Image for Italy's Salvini calls congress seeking to tighten grip on League party
Italy's Salvini calls congress seeking to tighten grip on League party
Image for Denmark says NATO shares responsibility for Arctic security under Greenland deal
Denmark says NATO shares responsibility for Arctic security under Greenland deal
Image for US watching Chinese marine presence off Alaska, Arctic Coast Guard chief says
US watching Chinese marine presence off Alaska, Arctic Coast Guard chief says
Image for Russia's Kadyrov re-elected leader of Chechnya with almost 100% of the vote
Russia's Kadyrov re-elected leader of Chechnya with almost 100% of the vote
Image for New Zealand naval ships transit contested Taiwan Strait
New Zealand naval ships transit contested Taiwan Strait
Image for Russia's ruling pro-Putin party wins wartime election with over 57% of vote, near complete results show
Russia's ruling pro-Putin party wins wartime election with over 57% of vote, near complete results show
Image for Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029
Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029
Image for Russian drone attack kills three children and a woman in Kyiv region, Ukraine says
Russian drone attack kills three children and a woman in Kyiv region, Ukraine says
Image for France vows response after Iran closes language centre in Tehran
France vows response after Iran closes language centre in Tehran
View All Headlines Posts