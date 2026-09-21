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Key moments in Trump's push to control Greenland - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Key moments in Trump's push to control Greenland

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Timeline: Trump's Push to Control Greenland and Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Key Events and Developments in US-Greenland Relations

COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The United States, Denmark and Greenland have entered into an agreement for the US to boost its military presence on the island, while prohibiting US adversaries from building their own bases there, President Donald Trump said on Friday.

Following is a timeline of the rising geopolitical tensions around Greenland and Trump's wish to control the semi-autonomous Arctic island of 57,000 people, which has been under Danish rule for centuries.

2017-2018: Early Moves and Chinese Involvement

Greenland Seeks Chinese Investment

Greenland's then-prime minister visits China, courting investment in infrastructure and minerals. The government in Nuuk shortlists a Chinese construction company to help expand three airports.

Denmark Intervenes

Denmark objects to Greenland's airport plans, expressing concerns that any deal with China could upset the US, a close NATO ally. Copenhagen eventually steps in to help fund the projects, blocking the Chinese firm.

US Military Interests

President Trump's Department of Defense says Washington wants to invest in Greenland to enhance US "military operational flexibility and situational awareness", building on a 1951 agreement.

2019: Trump’s Proposal to Buy Greenland

Purchase Proposal and Diplomatic Fallout

In a surprise announcement, Trump proposes to buy Greenland from Denmark. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calls that "absurd".

Trump scraps a planned visit to Denmark, calling Frederiksen's statement "nasty".

2025: Renewed US Pressure and Escalation

January 2025: Trump’s Renewed Statements

Two weeks before taking office for a second time, Trump says he will not rule out using military or economic force to take control of Greenland.

His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., travels to Greenland and says the population "will benefit tremendously if and when it becomes part of our nation".

March 2025: US Military Criticism

US Vice President JD Vance visits the US military base at Pituffik in the north of the Arctic island and says Denmark is not doing a very good job keeping Greenland safe.

December 2025: Special Envoy Appointed

Trump appoints Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry special envoy to "lead the charge" for Greenland.

2026: Tensions Reach a Peak

January 4-6: Military Threats and Statements

After seizing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, Trump tells media that "we do need Greenland". The White House says the president is weighing options including a potential use of military force.

January 9: US Commitment to Action

"We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not. Because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour," Trump tells reporters.

January 14-15: European Troop Deployment

Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, Finland and the Netherlands send troops to Greenland, alongside Danish forces, to convey a message of support and deterrence.

The White House says that sending European troops to Greenland would not affect Trump's thinking.

January 17-19: Economic Pressure

Trump vows to impose a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until the US is allowed to buy Greenland, hitting stocks and weakening the dollar.

EU leaders warn of a "dangerous downward spiral".

January 21: Diplomatic Shift at Davos

Speaking at Davos, Trump abruptly backs down from his tariff threat, rules out the use of force and suggests a deal to end the dispute is in sight.

Trump says he and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte have "formed the framework of a future deal". Stock markets recover and the price of oil falls as investors take heart.

A source tells Reuters that Rutte and Trump agreed on further talks between the US, Denmark and Greenland on updating the 1951 agreement governing US military access.

January 28: Formal Talks Begin

Formal diplomatic talks begin.

2026: NATO and Humanitarian Actions

February 11: NATO Arctic Mission

NATO launches a mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic, part of efforts to defuse tensions.

February 21-22: US Hospital Ship Controversy

Trump says a US hospital ship is "on the way" to Greenland "to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there". Greenland's prime minister says "no thanks" to the plan. The vessel never arrives.

2026: Final Negotiations and Agreement

April-July: Ongoing Frustrations

Trump repeatedly vents frustration over Greenland, including in one social media post calling it a "BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE" that should be controlled by the US.

Aqqaluk Lynge, a leading campaigner for Greenland's independence, tells Reuters that Trump's threats have changed his mind and that the island must forever remain part of the realm of Denmark.

September 18-21: Deal Announcement

After months of negotiations, Trump announces a deal with Copenhagen and Nuuk, stating that the US will get "permanent control" over security and can block any sensitive investments in the island by its adversaries.

Denmark says the deal, which is yet to be released, will not compromise its sovereignty over Greenland, and that NATO will play a role in its security.

The agreement is expected to be signed at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Copenhagen bureau, editing by Terje Solsvik and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The new agreement formalizes a permanent U.S. military foothold in Greenland and expands access to additional bases and airspace (theatlantic.com).
  • It prohibits non‑NATO adversaries, including China and Russia, from building bases or making strategic investments in Greenland (apnews.com).
  • The accord builds upon the longstanding 1951 U.S.–Denmark defense treaty, reflecting Greenland’s continuing geostrategic importance in Arctic defense (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Trump want to control Greenland?
Trump aimed to control Greenland due to its strategic location, military significance, and natural resources, proposing both purchasing and increased US presence.
What was the US agreement with Denmark and Greenland?
The US, Denmark, and Greenland agreed to boost the US military presence on the island and prohibit US adversaries from establishing bases there.
How did Denmark and Europe respond to Trump's Greenland ambitions?
Denmark objected to foreign influence and European nations, including Germany and France, sent troops to show support and deter unilateral US action.
Did Trump actually try to buy Greenland?
Yes, in 2019, Trump proposed purchasing Greenland from Denmark, a suggestion Danish leaders dismissed as absurd and which led to diplomatic tensions.

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