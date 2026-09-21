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Pro-Putin party keeps grip on parliament, anti-war party gains tiny regional foothold - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pro-Putin party keeps grip on parliament, anti-war party gains tiny regional foothold

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Politics Elections Russia Parliament International

United Russia Party Secures Parliament Majority; Yabloko Gains Regional Foothold

Russian Parliamentary Election Results and Political Implications

By Andrew Osborn and Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The pro-Putin ruling United Russia party retained its decisive majority in the national parliament, near-complete election results showed on Monday, while the anti-war Yabloko party appeared to have won a tiny foothold in one regional parliament.

Election Context and Process

President Vladimir Putin had cast the three-day election to the State Duma - the first since Russia launched its full-scale in February 2022 - as a test of support for the war. Elections for some regional parliaments and governors were held at the same time.

In a tightly controlled political system, which critics say does not tolerate genuine dissent, under which many of Yabloko's candidates were barred, few surprises were expected.

Political Climate and Expectations

But political analysts said it was important to the authorities that the process itself was seen to be relatively smooth. Officials from Putin down had cast the vote as a way of showing enemies that Russia was united.

United Russia's Performance

Majority Secured in the Duma

UNITED RUSSIA RETAINS OVERWHEMING MAJORITY IN DUMA

With over 95% of the vote counted, Ella Pamfilova, chair of the Central Electoral Commission, said United Russia had won a resounding victory with 57.83%, up from the 49.8% that it won in the last parliamentary election, in 2021.

United Russia was set to control 355 seats or nearly 80% of the 450-seat Duma, a total that includes results in individual constituencies. That would maintain its constitutional majority - enabling it to pass laws and initiate amendments to the constitution without the support of other parties.

Other Parties' Results

Pamfilova said three other parties had made it into parliament - the Communists with 13.81%, the ultra-nationalist LDPR with 8.98%, and the New People party with 7.96%. Just Russia was just under the 5% threshold needed to enter parliament, but had "a big chance" of making it, she said.

All of those parties have voted in the same way as United Russia on major issues in recent years.

Regional Results and Turnout

In Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, a close Putin ally, was re-elected to a fifth term as leader with an official tally of near 100%.

Pamfilova said turnout among Russia's 111 million voters - which she put at 59.3% - was a record for such an election, which continued despite a heavy Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow on Sunday, the last day of voting.

She also called the vote "clean" in the face of allegations from opposition activists in exile of widespread rigging.

Yabloko's Regional Foothold

National and Regional Performance

Yabloko, the only registered anti-war party in Russia, failed to win any seats at a national level.

But in Novgorod, about 480 km (300 miles) northwest of Moscow, with nearly 97% of votes counted, it appeared to have cleared the 5% barrier by one percentage point to enter the regional parliament.

Yabloko's Statement

"More than 12,000 Novogorod residents supported Yabloko," the party, which supports a ceasefire in Ukraine, said in a statement.

"Peace, freedom and a life free from fear are values that have struck a chord in people’s hearts and souls."

(Reporting by Reuters Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Kevin Liffey Editing by)

Key Takeaways

  • United Russia won about 57.8%–58% of the party‑list vote and is projected to hold around 355 of 450 seats—maintaining its constitutional dominance in the Duma (meduza.io).
  • Voter turnout reportedly hit a record high at approximately 59.3%, despite Kremlin-managed election conditions and security tensions (ru.themoscowtimes.com).
  • Yabloko, the only anti‑war party, was barred from most races but managed to clear the 5% threshold with 6.2% in Novgorod’s regional vote—gaining its only legislative foothold this cycle (theins.ru).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the anti-war Yabloko party win any seats?
Yabloko failed to win national seats but appeared to gain a foothold in the Novgorod regional parliament.
Which other parties entered the Russian parliament?
The Communist Party, LDPR, and the New People party also made it into parliament along with United Russia.
Who was re-elected as leader of Chechnya?
Ramzan Kadyrov, a close Putin ally, was re-elected to a fifth term as leader of Chechnya.

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