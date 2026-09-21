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Kremlin rejects Le Pen/Bardella rebuke, says Russia is no threat to France - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin rejects Le Pen/Bardella rebuke, says Russia is no threat to France

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Kremlin Denies Threat Claims: Russia Not a Risk to France, European Nations

Kremlin Responds to French National Rally Accusations

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia does not pose a threat to France or any European country, rejecting comments by the leadership of France's hardline National Rally as false.

French National Rally's Statement

In a joint statement at the weekend, presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, the party's president, said they would "never tolerate a foreign power, in this case, Russia, seeking to dictate, directly or indirectly, the policy of our country through intimidation, threats, destabilization or psychological pressure."

Kremlin's Rebuttal

Official Response from Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not accept the criticism.     

Putin's Position on European Relations

"We do not agree with this statement. Russia is not threatening France or any other country in Europe. President Putin has stated this on numerous occasions. We have no disputes with any European states that could give rise to any serious disagreements," said Peskov.

Rejection of Threat Allegations

"Russia therefore poses no threat whatsoever; it threatens no one and blackmails no one. We therefore categorically disagree with such statements. We do not accept them," he added.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anastasia LyrchikovaWriting by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • The Kremlin, via spokesman Dmitry Peskov, denied Russia threatens France or any European country, calling the National Rally’s warning ‘categorically unacceptable’.
  • Le Pen and Bardella issued a firmer stance against Russian influence—publicly stating Russia would not dictate France’s policy through threats or psychological pressure.
  • The shift in tone follows heightened French concerns over a mounting 'Russian hybrid threat,' prompting President Macron to order infrastructure protections.
  • The National Rally’s stance marks a notable rhetorical shift, amid internal party tensions and previous accusations of Kremlin sympathies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the French National Rally say about Russia?
The French National Rally leaders claimed that Russia seeks to influence French policy through intimidation and psychological pressure.
How did the Kremlin respond to French accusations?
The Kremlin rejected the claims, asserting that Russia poses no threat to France or any European country.
Who commented on behalf of the Kremlin regarding the accusations?
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded, stating Russia disagrees with the statements from the French politicians.
Did President Putin address Russia's stance toward European countries?
According to the Kremlin, President Putin has stated multiple times that Russia does not threaten any European nation.
Does Russia accept the criticisms from France’s National Rally party?
No, the Kremlin stated it categorically disagrees with and does not accept such statements.

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