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Air taxi maker Vertical taps former Airbus executive Fabrice Bregier as chair - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Air taxi maker Vertical taps former Airbus executive Fabrice Bregier as chair

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Vertical Aerospace Appoints Fabrice Bregier as Chair Amid eVTOL Expansion

Leadership Change and Strategic Developments at Vertical Aerospace

Appointment of Fabrice Bregier

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Air taxi developer Vertical Aerospace said on Monday it had appointed former Airbus Commercial Aircraft division chief executive Fabrice Bregier as chair of its board of directors.

Market Impact and Industry Context

Share Performance

• Shares of Vertical rose as much as 5.7% in premarket trade.

eVTOL Industry Developments

• The announcement comes as electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft firms race to secure regulatory approvals ahead of commercial launches.

• Alongside its all-electric, four-passenger piloted aircraft Valo, Vertical is developing a hybrid-electric variant, which would offer more range and mission flexibility.

Military Market Focus

• EVTOL firms are also focusing more on the military market amid rising defense spending, with commercial development taking longer than expected.

Bregier’s Professional Background

• Bregier most recently served as president of Palantir Technologies France from 2018 to 2024.

• In addition to serving as CEO of Airbus' unit from 2012 to 2018, Bregier was chief operating officer of the group, where he led the development of the A350 programme and the company's operational turnaround.

Board Structure Update

• Vertical said Ben Story, who has been the company's interim chair since May, would remain a member of the board.

(Reporting by Anshuman Tripathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • The appointment of Fabrice Brégier brings seasoned aerospace leadership to Vertical’s board at a pivotal commercialisation stage with eVTOL certification nearing.
  • Vertical’s shares rose ~5.7% in premarket trading on the news, reflecting investor optimism amid its development progress for the Valo eVTOL and hybrid-electric variant.
  • Brégier’s background includes leading Airbus' turnaround, A350 programme, and serving as Palantir France president; he also holds board roles at Safran, ENGIE, and SCOR, underscoring his broad aerospace and governance experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as the new chair of Vertical Aerospace?
Former Airbus Commercial Aircraft CEO Fabrice Bregier has been appointed as chair of Vertical Aerospace.
What impact did the appointment have on Vertical Aerospace shares?
Shares of Vertical Aerospace rose as much as 5.7% in premarket trading after the announcement.
What new developments is Vertical Aerospace working on?
Vertical Aerospace is developing a hybrid-electric variant of its all-electric eVTOL aircraft to increase range and mission flexibility.
Why are eVTOL firms focusing on the military market?
EVTOL firms are increasingly targeting the military market amid rising defense spending and slower than expected commercial development.
What is Fabrice Bregier's previous experience?
Bregier was CEO of Airbus' commercial unit, led the A350 program, and recently served as president of Palantir Technologies France.

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