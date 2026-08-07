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Heatwaves expose overcrowding crisis in Europe's ageing prisons - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Heatwaves expose overcrowding crisis in Europe's ageing prisons

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Heatwaves Reveal Overcrowding Crisis in Ageing European Prisons

Impact of Extreme Heat on Prison Conditions Across Europe

By Layli Foroudi, Alvise Armellini and Amina Ismail

Heatwave Experiences Inside French Prisons

ORLEANS, France/ROME/BRUSSELS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - On a day when temperatures were soaring past 37 degrees Celsius outside, the prisoner sat in his cell with wet towels around his window bars, trying to explain to the visiting politician how it felt to be locked up in France during a heatwave.

Most days, 29-year-old Manu stayed on his bed, trying to move as little as possible. "You have to deal with it mentally," he said in one of France's newer jails — Orleans-Saran opened in 2014.

Reuters accompanied that July visit and spoke to more than 40 people in France, Italy and Belgium — inmates, activists, prison directors, doctors, union reps — many of whom described a crisis in jails where this summer's heatwaves have exposed underlying problems with overcrowding and ageing facilities.

France Must 'Fight Against Prison Overcrowding'

France's chief prison inspector, Dominique Simonnot, said her office was inundated with complaints from detainees when a severe heatwave hit in June, so many that her independent public office had to take on an extra employee. 

“Imagine — we are suffocating in our flats, and they are three to four people in one nine-metre-square cell, in a building that is not adapted, not air conditioned, old and where the heat is overwhelming."

South of Orleans, in Limoges, another prisoner told his lawyer and his mother he had passed out from the heat, fallen and gashed his head as he got up to go to the toilet in the early hours of July 8 in the city's prison. 

A representative of the prison officers' union gave Reuters a different account, also linked to the heat, saying the inmate — who asked not to be named — had slipped while climbing up to get some fresh air at a window. Reuters did not speak to the prisoner and could not independently confirm either account.

His lawyer, Charly Salkazanov, said he had asked the prison to send the man's medical file to get more details. "This kind of thing will happen repeatedly until the authorities wake up," he added.

The Bordeaux regional prison service, responsible for Limoges prison, did not comment on the case. It said the institution had put in measures to deal with the heatwave, including increased access to showers and water and letting inmates buy fans and sun cream. 

The French justice ministry said it had offered inmates across the country extra showers and sun cream supplies, and increased access to water. 

"In the long and medium term we need to simply try and fight against prison overcrowding (which) accentuates the difficulties of the heatwave," French justice ministry spokesperson Sacha Straub-Kahn said in late June.

Responses and Reforms in Italy

Italian Activists Stage Mass Prison Visit

Overall, French prisons had an average occupancy rate of 141.3% as of July 1, according to government figures. Italy had a rate of 139.7% in late July, prison rights group Antigone said, and Belgium of 121% in August, according to the country's Conseil Central de Surveillance Pénitentiaire.

On July 14, an Italian coalition of prison rights activists organised simultaneous visits in 34 prisons across the country to raise awareness about what they described as inhumane conditions. 

"It's absurd that there are no refrigerators in cells, it's absurd that there aren't fans everywhere, it's absurd, for example, that inmates have to spend 20 hours (a day) in their cells," Antigone head Patrizio Gonnella said outside Rome's Regina Coeli prison.

Government Measures and Legislative Changes

Italy's justice ministry has allocated €800,000 ($923,280) for prisons to buy fans and refrigerators for the summer and pledged to add an extra 10,000 prison spaces by the end of the year — but none have been created so far, ministry data shows.

In another bid to ease overcrowding, the Italian parliament passed a law in July allowing thousands of prisoners with drug or alcohol addictions to serve sentences at home while undergoing rehab programmes.

In the southern city of Cosenza, the government agreed in June to remove perspex screens from prison windows, which had been introduced to stop the delivery of banned items such as mobile phones via drones, but which seriously limited ventilation.

Belgium's Struggle with Overcrowding and Heatwaves

Tensions Rise with Heat in Prisons

Belgium's justice minister Annelies Verlinden said in July the government had offered prisoners more water and showers. In an email sent to prison directors on July 8, Belgium's prison administration said heatwave measures should continue into September.

The directors of two of Belgium's oldest prisons, in Ghent and Merksplas, said that heatwaves have led to a rise in tensions, with more fights among inmates and confrontations with staff.

In Ghent, director Pieter Van Caeneghem said the facility was housing 447 inmates despite a capacity of just 260.

"All the problems linked to overcrowding are twice or ten times more difficult when there is a heatwave," he said.     

Facility Conditions and Administrative Responses

In Merksplas, director Serge Rooman said he had started overriding security protocols three years ago during heatwaves by leaving cell windows open at night and opening the doors of the prison to create airflow. Since then, those changes had been incorporated into official guidance.

"The fundamental problems are the buildings," he said, pointing to single-glazed windows and a lack of ventilation.

"Nobody wins votes by saying they are going to build or renovate prisons because it's too hot in the summer," he added. "But in Belgium, the punishment is the deprivation of liberty — not exposure to inhuman conditions."

($1 = 0.8665 euros)

(Reporting by Layli Foroudi, Alvise Armellini and Amina Ismail; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Heatwaves amplify risks in prisons already operating over capacity—France (131%), Italy (121%), Belgium (114%)—according to Council of Europe SPACE I data as of January 2025 (agenceurope.eu).
  • French prisons reported an average occupancy of 141.3% on July 1, while Italy and Belgium recorded 139.7% and 121% respectively, underlining systemic overcrowding intensified by extreme heat (lemonde.fr).
  • Overcrowding strains aged prison facilities lacking air conditioning or adequate ventilation; authorities are offering showers, water, fans, and sunscreen, but long-term solutions hinge on reducing inmate numbers and updating infrastructure (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the heatwave affected prisons in France, Italy, and Belgium?
The heatwave has exposed severe overcrowding and inadequate cooling in ageing prison facilities, leading to discomfort, health incidents, and increased complaints from inmates.
What measures have authorities taken to address the heatwave in prisons?
Authorities have provided extra showers, sun cream, water, and allowed inmates to buy fans. Italy’s justice ministry allocated funds for fans and refrigerators.
What are the current occupancy rates in European prisons?
As of July 2023, French prisons had an average occupancy of 141.3%, Italy 139.7%, and Belgium 121%.
What solutions are governments proposing to address prison overcrowding?
Proposed solutions include creating additional prison spaces, allowing some inmates to serve sentences at home for rehabilitation, and improving prison facilities.
Who has raised concerns about the conditions in European prisons during the heatwave?
Inmates, prison activists, doctors, union representatives, and officials like France’s chief prison inspector have expressed concerns about living conditions.

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