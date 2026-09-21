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Novo Nordisk aims to launch more than five blockbuster drugs by 2030, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novo Nordisk aims to launch more than five blockbuster drugs by 2030, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Novo Nordisk Eyes Five Blockbuster Drug Launches by 2030 Amid Patent Pressures

Novo Nordisk's Strategic Plans and Market Challenges

By Patrick Wingrove and Louise Rasmussen

Ambitious Drug Launch Goals and Revenue Targets

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk aims to launch more than five blockbuster drugs by 2030 and to deliver more than 150 billion Danish crowns ($23 billion) in pipeline sales in 2035, its CEO Mike Doustdar said at its Capital Markets Day in London.

Patent Expirations and Market Concerns

The company is racing to reassure markets that it can navigate patent expirations for semaglutide —  the active ingredient in its anti-obesity drugs Ozempic and Wegovy franchises — in the early 2030s.

Shares in the company fell as much as 9% as analysts questioned the Danish drugmaker's pricing power and dealmaking strategy ahead of looming patent expiries.

Next-Generation Obesity Injectables Rollout

Management on Monday detailed a multi-year rollout for its next-generation obesity injectables, targeting a launch of its CagriSema combination early next year, followed by standalone cagrilintide and high-dose CagriSema in 2028, before advancing zenagamtide.

Scaling Up Patient Reach and Manufacturing

Doustdar said Novo aims to reach more than 60 million patients globally by 2030 and scale up manufacturing tenfold to supply 15 million patients with oral obesity therapies by the end of the decade.

Expansion of Oral Drug Portfolio

Novo is also accelerating expansion of its portfolio of pills and aims to have at least five oral assets in clinical trials before the end of this year.

Record Prescription Numbers for Oral Wegovy

Doustdar said Novo's oral Wegovy pill has achieved a record 7 million prescriptions in the U.S. to date, noting that 90% of those sales are flowing through direct cash-pay channels.

Corporate Restructuring and Workforce Changes

Employee Departures and Organizational Impact

Novo also said total departures linked to its corporate restructuring have reached 13,000 employees, following an initial round of 9,000 cuts and an additional 4,000 subsequent exits.

Financial Context

($1 = 6.5096 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Patrick Wingrove, writing by Louise Rasmussen; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Novo Nordisk plans to launch more than five multiblockbuster drugs by 2030 and expects its risk‑adjusted pipeline to generate over DKK 150 billion in sales by 2035, including current assets (novonordisk.com).
  • The company aims to serve over 60 million patients globally by 2030 and scale manufacturing capacity tenfold to support oral GLP‑1 obesity treatments (novonordisk.com).
  • These strategic goals come amid market skepticism—shares dropped up to ~9%—as analysts questioned Novo’s pricing power and ability to navigate looming semaglutide patent expiries (devdiscourse.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many blockbuster drugs does Novo Nordisk plan to launch by 2030?
Novo Nordisk aims to launch more than five blockbuster drugs by 2030.
What is Novo Nordisk's sales target for its drug pipeline by 2035?
The company targets over 150 billion Danish crowns ($23 billion) in pipeline sales by 2035.
How is Novo Nordisk addressing upcoming patent expirations for semaglutide?
Novo Nordisk plans to roll out next-generation drugs, including CagriSema and high-dose CagriSema, to offset patent expirations for semaglutide in the early 2030s.
What is the target patient reach for Novo Nordisk by 2030?
Novo Nordisk aims to reach more than 60 million patients globally by 2030.
How many prescriptions has the oral Wegovy pill achieved in the U.S.?
The oral Wegovy pill has achieved a record 7 million prescriptions in the United States.

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