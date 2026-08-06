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Pacific ministers to debate China missile statement - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pacific ministers to debate China missile statement

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics Asia-Pacific Diplomacy

Pacific ministers fail to agree on China missile response

By Lucy Craymer and Christine Chen

Pacific Islands Forum Divided Over Response to China Missile Launch

SUVA, Fiji, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Pacific Island foreign ministers failed to agree on Friday to a joint response to China's missile launch in July, with further discussions expected at the Pacific leaders meeting at the end of August.

Background: China's Missile Test and Regional Concerns

China's test-firing of a missile into the Pacific alarmed regional powers but failed to spur a unified response from Pacific Island governments, underscoring divisions over how to confront growing strategic competition in the region.

Many of the foreign ministers and senior officials from the 18 countries represented at the Pacific Islands Forum meeting in Suva expressed concern to Reuters about the missile test.

Forum Discussions and Disagreements

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa said China's missile test was discussed by ministers "at quite some length". While everyone wanted a statement out, there were disagreements over what it should contain, he said.

"There are mixed feelings on how the statement should be formatted, whether just to make an outright statement particularly on that single incident, but there are other ideas that it should be a general statement covering any tests in the Pacific," Waqa said at a media conference after the meeting.

Obstacles to a Unified Statement

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters told reporters that two members had refused to sign on to the statement, without giving a clear reason. He would not name the two countries.

An official with knowledge of the discussions said it was Kiribati and Nauru. Kiribati moved to recognise China in 2019 and Nauru followed suit in 2024, severing ties with Taipei.

But Waqa said neither Kiribati nor Nauru blocked the statement.

"They just honestly placed their position so that others can consider and see how best they can all contribute," he said. "So it's not easy, but there's no blocking."  

Next Steps and Ongoing Negotiations

The ministers decided more time was needed to negotiate on the text that could be considered by leaders at the next Pacific Islands Forum leaders meeting in Palau, Deputy Secretary General Esala Nayasi added.

Geopolitical Context and Regional Unity

As geopolitical tensions have increased in the region, leaders have called for unity in their response. Pacific leaders backed an "Ocean of Peace" declaration last year to maintain peace amid intensifying strategic competition. However, the lack of a statement shows divisions remain.

China's Influence and Regional Reactions

China has expanded its influence in the Pacific in recent years through infrastructure financing, diplomatic outreach and security cooperation, which has prompted concern among traditional partners including Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

Peters said some countries were being influenced by those outside the region. He would not name the country he believed was influencing Pacific countries to not sign the statement. 

"The Pacific is a blue continent, peaceful, secure and that our job as the temporary servants serving these people is to make sure it stays that way," he said.

Calls for Regional Solidarity

At the opening of the meeting, Rick Houenipwela, the foreign minister of the Solomon Islands and chair of the meeting, told those gathered that the Pacific's agenda must continue to be "conceived by the Pacific, shaped by the Pacific and only by the Pacific".

Even as the strategic environment became more complex, Houenipwela added, the response should avoid fragmentation or division. 

Instead, he said, it "should create regional solidarity, strong consensus, and continue confidence."

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer and Christine Chen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Stephen Coates and Saad Sayeed)

Key Takeaways

  • China fired a dummy‑warhead ballistic missile from a submarine into the Pacific in July, calling it a “routine” exercise; regional powers were alarmed. (investing.com)
  • New Zealand, Australia and many Pacific Island nations condemned the test, citing risk to the region’s nuclear‑free status and the 'Ocean of Peace' initiative. (scoop.co.nz)
  • Consensus on a joint Pacific Islands Forum statement remains elusive, with some small states cautious and others, like Kiribati and Nauru, reportedly withholding support. (pina.com.fj)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Pacific Island ministers debating China's missile launch?
Pacific Island ministers are considering issuing a joint statement in response to China's recent missile launch, reflecting concerns over regional security and strategic competition.
What is New Zealand's stance on the joint statement about China's missile test?
New Zealand is pushing for a joint statement but recognizes that divisions among Pacific Island nations may prevent a unified response.
Who is leading the Pacific Islands Forum meeting?
The meeting is chaired by Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Rick Houenipwela, who is emphasizing a Pacific-driven agenda.
What challenges are Pacific officials highlighting in the forum?
Officials are noting increasing interconnected challenges in the region and advocating for regional solidarity, consensus, and confidence amidst a more complex strategic environment.
What other topics might be discussed at the forum?
Ministers may also address engagement with external partners, energy security, and proposals on institutional arrangements for the forum's future.

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